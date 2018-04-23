The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) will be hosting a national consultation on the need for Electoral Reform in Dominica on Tuesday 24th April 2018.

The CCM said in a release that the consultation will “bring into sharp focus” the recommendations made by the Organization of American States (O.A.S) and the Commonwealth Secretariat regarding the adherence of best practices in all aspects of Dominica’s Electoral System. Another objective of the consultation, according to the organizers, is to chart a way forward towards the creation of a more level electoral system in Dominica, thereby safeguarding “the principle of a true and vibrant democracy.”

“During 2018, Concern Citizens Movement has been focused on active advocacy for comprehensive electoral reform before the next general election and subsequent elections and have already and will continue to undertake various activities in this regard,” the CCM stated in its release.

It said activities will include building awareness about electoral reform in communities across Dominica and building partnerships and awareness in the international community about the indispensable value of what the advocacy group describes as long-overdue electoral reform in Dominica.

The president of Concerned Citizens Movement, Loftus Durand, said about the CCM’s program for 2018:

“The implementation of complete electoral reform has been on the cards for some time now, and therefore we see the need to give this aspect of our electoral process the necessary publicity and more importantly the “teeth” that it truly deserves. In that, once implemented, the citizenry of Dominica will now be able to enjoy the benefits of being part of a true democracy”

The parliamentary opposition United Workers Party as well as the Dominica Freedom party have been advocating for electoral reform in Dominica for several years. They have been calling for an accurate register of voters via a total re-registration, the cleansing of the electoral list by removal of the dead and persons living outside Dominica for five years, the issuing of voter identification card to all eligible voters and enforcement of provisions in Dominica’s electoral laws against bribery, illegal voting and election offenses.

A number of stakeholders have been invited to participate in Tuesday’s national consultation which begins at 10:00 a.m at the Goodwill Parish Hal; they include: