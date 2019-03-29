The entire Prevo Cinemall family would like to congratulate the individual winners of Mas Domnik 2019. Well deserved!

The Kings & Queens of the BIG SHOWS

Nine time Calypso Monarch & Showdown Mas Camp “Champ of the Camp” – Dennison “Dice” Joseph

Dice has risen from a young boy from Boetica competing in the Junior Calypso Monarch in 1998 to winning the National Calypso Monarch title 9 times, the most titles to be won by any competitor in history of Dominica’s Calypso.

Miss Dominica Carnival Queen – Marisol John

20 year old Marisol John represented the communities of Copthall and Sultan proudly as she won the title of Miss Dominica 2019. She stole the show when she copped the awards for Best Spectacular Creation, Best in Spectacular Creation, Best Performing Talent, Best Evening Wear, Best in Evening Wear, and Best Response to Question.

Carnival Mother’s Queen – Omean Charles

The Stockfarm native also won the awards for Best Swimwear, Best in Swimwear, Best Evening Wear, Best in Evening Wear and Ms. Amity.

Road March King – Charles “Sour Sour” Isaac

This year Sour Sour’s hit song “Grinder” was the song for the road. Sour Sour first tied for the Road March title with the Hurricane in 1994 with his song titled “Cool Pipe”. He won again in 2011 with “No name, No warrant”.

Stardom King of the Tent – Derrick “Lugarz” St. Ville

“Karessah,” is the song which gave Lugarz his big win. This is Lugarz’ second win in a row, as he won last year with his rendition “Maria Make She Wet”.

The Kings & Queens of the Junior Events

Miss DSC Mas Jamboree – Hallie Bruney

Hallie of Thibaud also picked up the awards for Miss Photogenic, Best in Runway, Best in Evening Wear, Best Thematic Wear and Best Response to Question. She continues to aim high as she hopes to compete for the title of Miss Dominica someday.

Miss Teen Dominica – Kyanna Dyer

On her way to the crown, Kyanna won the top awards for Best Speech, Best Talent, Best Spectacular Creation, Best in Spectacular Creation, Best in Evening Wear and Miss Photogenic. This is the Convent High School’s third year in a row winning this coveted title.

Carnival Princess – Sherkhia Andrew

11 year old Sherkhia Andrew from the Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary School in Marigot took home top awards for best talent, best in costume and the People’s Choice Award in addition to winning the coveted crown.

Junior Calypso Monarch – Malik “De Examiner” Darroux

16 year old Malik “De Examiner” Darroux has made the St. Mary’s Academy proud by winning this year’s Junior Calypso Monarch with his song “An Example”.