March 20, 2019

His Excellency Li Keqiang

Premier of the State Council

The People’s Republic of China

Your Excellency,

It is with a sense of deep satisfaction that I extend my congratulations, as we celebrate fifteen years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Commonwealth of Dominica and the People’s Republic of China.

The decision of my government to recognize the One China policy was a recognition of the view that I have long held, that as a matter of international law, Dominica should recognize and give support to the fact that there is but one China and that we support the peaceful reunification of China.

The last fifteen years have been beneficial to our peoples and have been characterized by mutual respect, trust, cooperation and a genuine interest in the development of our people and our country.

From 2004, the People’s Republic of China has stood in solidarity with Dominica in good times and more so in adverse times. Our relationship has been put to the test when we suffered the devastating effects of climate change. You have stood steadfastly at our side and your great nation has been reliable and loyal partner, assisting in the building and rehabilitation of critical components of our social and economic infrastructure, without precondition.

The impact of our friendship over these last fifteen years is visible throughout our island, not only in infrastructure, but in the collaboration in agriculture, in the education of our youth, in providing training opportunities and critical support to our health sector.

The Government and people of Dominica are deeply appreciative of, and eternally grateful for the friendship and unwavering generosity of the Government and people of the People’s Republic of China, notwithstanding that you have your own domestic challenges.

The Government of Dominica commits to continuing to work with China and to provided support in international fora. We look forward to the further deepening of our relationship in the coming years and anticipate strong collaboration on our goal to build a climate resilient Dominica, particularly within the context of the Belt and Road Initiative.

We will do all that is possible to build on the principles of equality, respect and mutual benefit that underpins our relationship. In so doing it is my hope that both our peoples can look forward to a future that is even brighter than the past has been. We wish continued success of the People’s Republic of China.

The Government which I have the honour to lead, shall continue to adhere to the One China policy in its fullest extent.

Please accept Excellency, the assurance of our highest consideration.

ROOSEVELT SKERRIT

PRIME MINISTER