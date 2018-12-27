Construction of geothermal power plant earmarked for 2019Dominica News Online - Thursday, December 27th, 2018 at 3:11 PM
Minister for Trade, Energy and Employment, Ian Douglas, has said that the government is now in a position to begin construction of a geothermal power plant in the Roseau Valley.
Ian Douglas said that project could begin by the third quarter of 2019 as Dominica continues on its path towards becoming a climate resilient country.
“The government has seen tremendous progress being made in the Geothermal Development Programme. This is one of the pillars upon which we intend to achieve the goal of being the first climate resilient country in the world. We are now in the position to begin the construction of the power plant by the third quarter of 2019,” he said
He further mentioned how this can positively impact on Dominica’s growth and advancement.
“With the commissioning of this plant, we will be in a position to benefit from clean, reliable, low-cost, renewable, high-quality energy supply in the future, which will benefit all sectors of productive activity in Dominica.”
Douglas thanked the international partners who have assisted the government in this quest to date.
The quest by the current administration to tap Dominica’s geothermal energy potential started as far back as 2011 when the government signed a contact for the exploratory drilling of geothermal wells in the Roseau Valley.
Drilling for the island’s geothermal project officially ended in 2015 and the project entered a new stage.
In his budget address that same year, Prime Minister Skerrit said that negotiations were underway for a joint venture with a French investment consortium, to build and operate the domestic plant with the aim of exporting electricity to Guadeloupe and Martinique.
The government subsequently announced in 2016, that it had taken a decision to run the geothermal project as a company solely owned by the government and people of Dominica and would go ahead alone in constructing a small geothermal plant in Dominica. It committed to investing US$15M into the geothermal company with funds from the Citizenship by Investment Programme.
In February 2017, Prime Minister Skerrit stated that an investment of $45-million would be made available for the development of a geothermal plant. The funds, he said, would come from the country’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).
If Minister Douglas’s announcement materializes, it appears that some eight years after the geothermal development project started, Dominica could receive its first geothermal power plant.
Every time election approaches it always a talk of Geothermal and International airport. After election you don’t hear a thing until the next election again. SMH. When are Dominicans going to learn.
I don’t think I have ever encountered a more incompetent bunch of people as this government. But then again they must think the Dominican electorate is even more stupid than they are.
What does it mean when they say the geothermal plant COULD be built by Q3 2019? You either have financing in place to start and complete the project or you don’t. When you do, you announce construction WILL begin in Q3 2019 and then you make it happen.
They also have a habit of saying something will happen “as soon as possible “. These statements are completely meaningless. Plan the damn thing properly and then execute it.
I have mentioned before that I work for a manufacturer and our customers would absolutely not accept ASAP or SHOULD/COULD. They want dates because they depend on the information we provide to plan their production.
Ian no talk this time of international airport?
By that time you all will be out and UWP will give us something better than what you plan,since DLP is a cannot do party .
Coffee Plant? failure!
Abbatoir?failure
International Airport,?failure
Hospital Roseau? failure
Hospital Marigot? failure
Ross?Ross?Ross?Ross?Massive failure
Roads,etc all in disarray.. failure
You yourself promised the farmers two boats some years ago. Where are they Ian?Are they in a bottle of Vodka Ian? Failure
Why were you So doggone moo moo on the Ross issue Ian?.. I would be ashamed to talk on any issue,if I were you,since Ross a multi billions dollar company,which passed at least six Prime ministers,and contributed 30% of our GDP, exited your constituency when you are parl rep.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
What a joke, for years absolutely nothing is done in DA. Then election time comes and geothermal once again is being finished, the hospital is going to be finished, the contracts for Marigot hospital signed again, contracts for other roads signed again… Why do you all still believe that professional liar? Vote him out, he’s no good for Dominica. Where is Skerrit anyway? No doubt he is having a jolly again in New York.
