Construction of Marigot Hospital could begin in next few months says PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that in the next few months, there is a possibility of building a new hospital in the Marigot Health District.

In an interview with DBS Radio the Prime Minister stated that the Minister of Health will go to Margiot on Friday to visit the site.

“We are looking at the possibility of starting the Marigot Hospital with some of our own funds while we work with the government of Mexico and the funds they have assigned to us because I’m concerned about the schedule that has been submitted to the government by The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS),” he said.

The prime minister added that the minister for health, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, along with his technical team, will be going to Marigot on Friday to visit the site with the team that’s being proposed to construct the hospital, “so that we can determine a more short-circuited approach to the realization of this commitment for the Marigot Health District.”

He continued, “Once they return back to me I will be in position to say and of course further consultation with the developer when we can in fact commence construction, but certainly we would like to commence construction in the next few months for the new Marigot Hospital and possibly we will use the funds from the Mexican government to build the Health Centre in Marigot or to equip the new Marigot Hospital that will build under a different dispensation.”

Opposition leader and parliamentary representative for the Marigot constituency, Lennox Linton, has in the past, called on the government to use some of the “significant amount” of revenue made from the Citizenship (CBI) by Investment Programme to build the Marigot hospital.

He suggested then, that the government find the 20 million dollars required to built the hospital from 1.1 billion EC dollars which he said the country had received from the CBI “in the last three financial years.”

In his statement on DBS, Skerrit also mentioned that the contract signing for the construction of over 10 new health centres across Dominica will done in the next couple of weeks.

“We’re looking at a rolling out signing of contracts for about between 10 and 12 health centers in Dominica and we’ll have a new health center in Penville, Vieille Casse, Anse Demai, Bellevue Chopin, Colihaut, Soufriere, Westly, Coulibistie, Mahaut, Newtown and there a few other areas,” he stated.

He said these health centres will include adequate space, doctors & nurses offices, examination rooms and attachment of residence to accommodate district nurses.