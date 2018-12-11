Concern continues to mount as to the reason why the oath of office has yet to be administered to councilor-elect of La Plaine, Jason Fontaine, who won a Village Council by-election on October 1, 2018.

Fontaine was kicked out of the council and when the by-election was called, he comfortably won again but he has met with frustration in taking the oath to become an official member of the council.

Parliamentary representative for La Plaine, Petter Saint. Jean and Fontiane have been at loggerheads over the matter with Fontaine claiming that St. Jean is playing “politics” with the council.

Recently, on Kairi FM, Saint. Jean had this to say, “As we speak, Jason Fontaine is not a member of the Village Council… there was a bye election which he won but to date Jason Fontaine has not taken the oath of office. I am no authority on local government law but my lay man’s understanding of the law tells me that within two weeks of a council election, there must be an inauguration and if the inauguration is not done within the two weeks then the council is declared null and void.”

He added, “More than three months after the by-election, he has not been sworn in…be it known to all men and more so the people of La Plaine, that the gentleman has not taken his oath of office and consequently he is not a member of the village council.”

In an exclusive interview with DNO, acting local government commissioner, Glenroy Toussaint, explained that he has met with all the parties involved to try and address that situation and hopes to have it resolved soon with Fontaine taking his oath.

However, he was quick to point out that under the law, the council is mandated to have monthly statutory meetings and it is at that meeting that “Fontaine will take his oath from the chairperson of the council.”

“I don’t have the power to direct the council…I can only advise them in accordance with the law,” Toussaint said.

Meantime, Chairman of the La Plaine Village Council, James Jones, says that Fontaine is the one to be blamed for not having taken his oath since he has been trying to undermine the council.

But when pressed further, Jones said that the council is faced with numerous challenges despite meeting its daily obligations.

“The village council is fully functional meeting its daily and monthly obligations and doing the necessary work; we just have issues having our monthly statuary meeting,” he said. “We don’t have a place to have meetings since Hurricane Maria destroyed the council’s office, and we have been taking steps to see how we can rectify that situation. We have sought the help of technical people who have prepared estimates for us as we try to get our building repaired.”

He continued, “Since then, we have been moving from place to place to hold our monthly statutory meetings so much so, that we used to have meetings under a tree and then moved to the home of the Clerk of the council and we then encountered difficulties again because of the actions of Jason Fontaine so we had to move out. It’s like every time we have to hold our meeting, we have to look for a place and that is posing a serious challenge for us.”

Jones revealed that another building in the village for which the council has responsibility is not available as it is now being illegally occupied “despite our many reports to the police.”

When asked why not request the use of the school Jones replied, “I have just found a place where the council can hold its monthly meeting and we have a statutory meeting next week Thursday December 20, 2018 where we expect to administer the oath to Jason Fontaine. I am also in discussions with the local government Commission Glenroy Toussaint to chart the way forward.”