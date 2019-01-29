The Cooperative Division is seeking to strengthen the Schools Saving Programme, among other activities, as it celebrates Junior Cooperative Week for 2019 this week . The Cooperative Division is seeking to strengthen the Schools Saving Programme, among other activities, as it celebrates Junior Cooperative Week for 2019 this week .

A highlight of activities for the week is consultation on the Schools Savings Programme which will be held on Wednesday 30th January from 9am to 12:30pm at the Public Service Union (PSU) building on valley road in Roseau.

Education and Training Officer at the Cooperative Division, Paula Williams, spoke about the theme of the celebration and its objectives.

“The theme of our celebration is “Building Resilience Through Junior Cooperative” and we have three main objectives: to strengthen the school’s savings programme, to encourage the formation of other forms of school cooperatives as a means of creating more opportunities for the involvement of students in the cooperative movement and recognizing the contribution of teacher guides,”

She explained, “The teachers who do the collections and withdrawals and watch over the saving programme, we call them the ‘teacher guides’. Some of them have been doing it a number of years so we felt it very necessary at this consultation to award them.”

Williams added that students of the secondary schools from the south, east and part of western district, will also be attending.

Williams said the status of the savings programme in Dominica will be presented at the consultation.