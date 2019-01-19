The president of the Dominica Council on Ageing (DCOA) Gloria Shillingford says abuse of the elderly remains a matter of concern for the association.

“We continue year after year talking about the abuse that our elderly suffers both at home and sometimes in the very institutions. We think that they are safe when we put them there. One of the things that I had hoped during my tenure as the president, was to ensure that something is done about the abuse of our elderly.”

She said that although everything she planned in that regard may not have taken place, she is hoping that somehow even if it is not during her tenure as president, she will continue to fight for and on behalf of the elderly to ensure that at some point in time, they are not being abused as is happening right now.

Also speaking on the matter of the elderly was advocate, Tina Alexander, who pointed to the need for a shelter for the elderly on island.

“The people who are most vulnerable are even more vulnerable than they were and we really need your help. My special project for you is that we need a shelter that is specially for elderly people.”

Alexander mentioned that the shelters, schools, people’s home and churches do not have the special facility that is adaptive for the elderly. She said she would love for there to be a shelter in every community.

“ I know that’s a tall order but let’s start with one or two that are demonstrating how good they can be. One of the things PHARCS does is it sets the bar high for standard of care for the elderly and we would like to see a model shelter for the elderly where people could not just be temporarily, but actually to the medium term.”