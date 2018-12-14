Two members of the La Plaine Village Council walked out of a statutory council meeting on December 13, 2018 preventing councillor-elect Jason Fontaine from being sworn in.

This was the first statutory meeting of the council since the October 1, 2018 by-election. The departure of the two members left the council without a quorum resulting in Fontaine being unable to take his oath as a councilor as is required by law.

Fontaine, who won a bye-election on October 1, 2018, has been encountering with difficulties with members of the council.

“I believe that Mr. Toussaint should have allowed the swearing in to take place since the meeting started with a quorum so I am very disappointed that this did not happen,” Fontaine said.

However, acting local government Commissioner, Glenroy Toussaint, who was present in La Plaine to oversee the swearing of Fontaine called the actions of the two councilors “sad and very unfortunate.”

“He must take the oath with a quorum and since the two members walked out there was no longer a quorum; the meeting had to be aborted. I didn’t feel good at what happened…I must compliment the chairman of the council for trying to get the matter resolved and putting the business of the council ahead of personality. This is what the others have to do,” Toussaint said.

Chairman of the La Plaine Village Council, Jones James, labeled the situation “very sad and unfortunate.”

“I was expecting that the people who walked out would have had the capacity the deal with their responsibilities as per statutory obligations. I also have differences with Mr. Fontaine but I can’t mix my private matter with public business you have to separate them,” he said.

He further explained, “I spoke to all and ask them to think…it’s sad; I will still keep on trying. I am in this for the upliftment of the village. Mr. Fontaine does have his ways but you have to ignore him when you are dealing with the people’s business. The local government commissioner was present and spoke with them. I want this to work; I tried everything. I got the place, prepared it and organized it but it’s sad what happened.”

The next monthly council statutory meeting is set for January 2019 and James has vowed to have the situation not repeat itself at that meeting if a quorum is available.