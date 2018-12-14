Councillors walk-out prevent Fontaine from being sworn-inDominica News Online - Friday, December 14th, 2018 at 12:19 PM
Two members of the La Plaine Village Council walked out of a statutory council meeting on December 13, 2018 preventing councillor-elect Jason Fontaine from being sworn in.
This was the first statutory meeting of the council since the October 1, 2018 by-election. The departure of the two members left the council without a quorum resulting in Fontaine being unable to take his oath as a councilor as is required by law.
Fontaine, who won a bye-election on October 1, 2018, has been encountering with difficulties with members of the council.
“I believe that Mr. Toussaint should have allowed the swearing in to take place since the meeting started with a quorum so I am very disappointed that this did not happen,” Fontaine said.
However, acting local government Commissioner, Glenroy Toussaint, who was present in La Plaine to oversee the swearing of Fontaine called the actions of the two councilors “sad and very unfortunate.”
“He must take the oath with a quorum and since the two members walked out there was no longer a quorum; the meeting had to be aborted. I didn’t feel good at what happened…I must compliment the chairman of the council for trying to get the matter resolved and putting the business of the council ahead of personality. This is what the others have to do,” Toussaint said.
Chairman of the La Plaine Village Council, Jones James, labeled the situation “very sad and unfortunate.”
“I was expecting that the people who walked out would have had the capacity the deal with their responsibilities as per statutory obligations. I also have differences with Mr. Fontaine but I can’t mix my private matter with public business you have to separate them,” he said.
He further explained, “I spoke to all and ask them to think…it’s sad; I will still keep on trying. I am in this for the upliftment of the village. Mr. Fontaine does have his ways but you have to ignore him when you are dealing with the people’s business. The local government commissioner was present and spoke with them. I want this to work; I tried everything. I got the place, prepared it and organized it but it’s sad what happened.”
The next monthly council statutory meeting is set for January 2019 and James has vowed to have the situation not repeat itself at that meeting if a quorum is available.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
It would be remiss not to underline that this was an orchestrated ploy to interfere with the process of Mr. Fontaine taking his oath. These two members who walked away from their responsibilities are direlect in their duties. This is shameful that people cannot put aside personal vendetta and conduct the business of the council without disruptions.
Pure politics that have engulfed this council….Under DLP all institutions are broken and compromised. What a shame.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
Why have the names of the two who walked out of the meeting, knowing full well that their actions would result in loss of quorum and failure to swear in a man duly elected by the residents of La Plaine, not been published? And why have they not been challenged by the media as to why they acted in the way they did?