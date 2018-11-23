UPDATE: Court case of incitement against Linton, Fontaine adjourned to January 2019Dominica News Online - Friday, November 23rd, 2018 at 7:37 AM
A legal battle is now on as lawyers for Opposition leader Lennox Linton and Thomson Fontaine vow to fight a case of “incitement” brought by the police.
The matter was first adjourned to March 2019 but a request by the prosecution, led by Trinidadian senior Counsel, Israel Khan, saw the matter suddenly moved to November 22, 2018.
Roseau South MP and deputy leader of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Joshua Francis, was absent sick and submitted a medical report to the court. However, Dr. Thomson Fontaine, who was summoned and served to appear in court was absent and his lawyer, Gildeon Richards, told the court that he was not able to account for Fontaine’s absence.
Khan requested a warrant for his arrest and Magistrate Asquith Riviere agreed and issued the warrant.
However, the day’s proceedings were not without drama. First, the court adjourned “sine die” the obstruction matters against Nicholas George, Lennox Linton, Joshua Francis and Joseph Isaac who were all present in court. But the charge for alleged incitement by opposition leader Linton was then read to him and adjourned to May 14, 2019.
The charged is that between January 22, 2017 and February 7, 2017 Linton unlawfully incited people…and jeopardized the public safety order and public peace following a public meeting in Roseau on February 7, 2017 calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, contrary to law.
Khan then told the court that “this matter is very serious and attracts international attention and should be determined as quickly as possible.”
“We are going via Paper Committal we have 64 police witnesses and 10 civilians, for both sides this matter is important. This man (Linton) is a potential Prime Minister. This matter should not be hanging over his head and he can’t go into an election with this hanging over his head,” Khan told the court as he objected to the May adjournment.
In response, Magistrate Riviere stated that the court is heavily burdened and has matters set for well into 2019. “If we have to give way to you, then we have to displace a lot of people,” Magistrate Riviere told Khan. Riviere then adjourned the matter to January 22, 2019 and set December 11, 2018 as the date by which the prosecution must deliver all its bundles to the defense. But defense counsel Richards stood up and objected to the January 22, 2019 date saying that given the number of witnesses, it would be impossible for him to handle that matter so soon. However, Riviere was not moved and kept the January 22, 2019 date.
“Your Honour, you are refusing to hear me and behalf of my client. I don’t think that you can and will be fair and so I am asking you to recuse yourself from the matter,” Richards said.
“I will not recuse myself,” Riviere responded.
Richards repeated his request and insisted that the magistrate recuse himself for the matter as he was being “patently biased towards his client” by refusing to listen to him on behalf of his client on a change of the adjournment date. He said he will take the matter to the high court.
Speaking to the press afterwards, Linton called the incitement charge “political, wicked and victimization.”
“We are under political persecution under the guise of criminal prosecution…we will fight this because the people of Dominica deserve to live in a better country than what Skerrit have us living in right now. There were no profanity and or incitement in what I said to the people of Dominica on February 7, 2017,” Linton said.
According to him, his speech was “clean and innocent” and the government is trying to “manufacture incitement out of those pro-democracy statements but we are not daunted.”
Khan, he said, is involved in the Labour Party politics of Dominica and knows how to manipulate the court since he Khan has a “sympathetic ear in the magistrate in the court.”
Past prime minister and former UWP leader, Edison James, was also charged with incitement but he has not been served.
Let Dominicans laugh still. Don’t take back your country and start taking sides. When you all catch yourselves it will be too damn late. Go on still. Skerrit has our money as his own and Lennox have his. What do we have?
What a bloody shame. In time the true culprits of crimes against the state will be revealed and thiere sentence will be fair and just. Wait and you will see.
How in God’s name can SC Khan Know that there is an impending election?? And the magistrate allowed him to push his way to this date?
Because the whole scheme is steeped in politics.Our court/justice system in non functional.
How in God’s name can Lennox Linton know that elections will be held or announced in December 2018??
Seems like you guys brain fry up whenever Linton speaks.
Skerrit patriots Linton and Fontsine are two soon to be leaders
Patriot Linton the Prime Minister
Patriot Fontaine Minister of Finance.
These two guys are blessed ..You cannot get in the way of the UWP top leaderdhip. You wont succeed.
Remember whosoever diggeth a pit shall fall in it,shall bury in it too…Time will tell.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
As I read this article my heart bleeds because I didn’t believe I would live to see DA become so evil and to make things worse, some of the leaders in the evil plot of Skerrit are fellow Pentecostals like the chief magistrate, Pentecostal pastors and Pentecostal pastors wives. I say that because as stated previously I was born in the Goodwill Pentecostal church, dedicated, baptized and raised under the ministry of Pas. Bell, St. Claire Mitchell, and others. I served in crusaders together with Clint Vital who is now the leader of the DFP and Thompson Fontaine, who is now a member of the UWP, under the captaincy of Pas. Gilbert Cuffy. I am seeing today that these men especially Doc Fontaine is under persecution lead by no one else but our fellow church people which reminds me of David in PS. 69:8 “I am a foreigner to my own family, a stranger to my own mother’s children;” I am hurt because our spiritual fathers are silent while our brothers and sister become enemies of justice.
My God what did Linton and Fontaine said or did for Skerrit, the chief magistrate Ms George, Corbet Valarie and their Trinidad attorney want them jailed for incitement for Lord? My God do they forget what Maria did to us just a year ago? Did they forget the very peaceful meeting held by UWP, in February 2017, where no threats, no incitement was made? Do the forget what led to uwp to hold that peaceful meeting in February 2017? Wasn’t it because a wanted fugitive by the name of Alireza Monfared was arrested and upon his arrest he was in possession of Dominica passports and word came that that wanted criminal was in Dominica hiding, with full knowledge and protection of our government and the police? What is wrong with rebuking our government for being involved in hiding a wanted criminal? That’s why Skerrit and the police are hungry for Fontaine and Linton Lord? We have recordings of PM Skerrit calling on his supporters to go after members of the UWP but to the police he no…
Instead of trying to revitalize the economy and improve the lives of the many unemployed, desperately poor and suffering Dominicans, the government is engaged in political subterfuge to damage the leadership of the UWP to win the soon to be held general elections. These foreign high-priced lawyers representing the government’s allegations are further depleting the coffers of the country. To Dr.² Skerrit and his spineless bodyguards, the total destruction of the opposition is much more important than investing the required energy, efforts and financial resources in the economy to put financially embarrassed people to work. For them, selfish interest trumps poor people’s wellbeing.
From Saudi Arabia to Dominica , stifling the oppositions progress seems to be the way to go . Israel Khan, in Trinidad , would in most instances , side with the opposition . This is very troubling , yesterday, every one of the constituents who voted for the charged Dominican politicians should have made their presence felt , a handful says nothing . We have two Jurist with Dominican connection , taking a host of anti- people positions , while representing sitting Gov’ts, in Vonley’ case , as minister of justice in Trinidad under the UNC, lost his post and Judicial license for doing the same thing the DLP is presently doing , silencing the voice of the people. our child hood acquaintance Reggie Amour, is presently doing the very same working for the present Trinidad Gov’t , thousand of Workers facing the breadline in the name of Austerity measures . Ambition tends to make one Morally bankrupt , but true power is usually in the streets , regardless what some may say.
This is FUTILE! we all know the Pm wasting money on nonsense. this week he bringing a christian woman down to sing for DA and his intentions are to destroy people?? he know ain’t nobody was going to take over smh all u bad in DA wi… always remember PM what goes around comes around one way or the other we all know your intention SMFH
Justice in Dominica is only available to those who support Skerrit and his friends but not to the opposition and it’s supporters. Worse even, supporters of the red party even go jail free when they commit a crime. Skerrits Dominica is a Banana Republic for sure. The people need to rise this can’t continue!!
It was very clear that Skerrit, Cobette and Valarie were all on a mission to incite violence so they could shoot people. Sometimes I ask myself if the weed did not get our people too calm because in the 70’s and 80’s the police and Skerrit would not be doing the … they doing since DA is small.
In order for Dominica to change a few persons MUST go. I say boldly that Roosevelt Skerrit, Charles Angelo Savarine, The Chief Magistrate, That police officer by the name of Corbette, and that other one by the name of Valarie ALL MUST GO!!! ………………
some people go because they are fired. Some go because they resign, some go because of sickness while some go because the are NO More
It is clearto me that the prosecution, on behalf of the government, is trying to secure a criminal conviction of both Hon. linten andDr. Fontaine to prevent them standing as parliamentary candidates for the next election. Mr. Skerrit’s obviously sees them as serious contenters. I do not believe our laws should be manipulated in this manner.