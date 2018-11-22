Court matter against UWP members adjourned to 11:30 amDominica News Online - Thursday, November 22nd, 2018 at 10:30 AM
The court matter against some members of the United Workers Party which is to be heard at the Roseau Magistrate’s Court today, has been adjourned to 11:30 am.
The case involves UWP leader Lennox Linton and UWP senator Thomson Fontaine who have been charged with incitement and obstruction and Deputy leader Joshua Francis and General Secretary, Nicholas George, who are facing charges of obstruction. Former UWP leader and past prime minister, Edison James, is also charged with incitement.
The charges stem from disturbances which occurred which occurred following a public meeting held in Roseau on February 7th, 2018.
Senior Counsel Israel Khan told the court that he is now representing the Police on the matter and not the State. He said the Office of the DPP is representing the State.
Khan has asked for the summary matters and indictable matters to be heard separately.
Mrs Gina Dyer-Munro apologized for the absence of Senior Counsel Justin Simon who is representing Joshua Francis and for Francis himself who is ill and not present at court.
Khan was asked by Magistrate Bruney to seek guidance from the DPP’s Office about the statute on paper committal, because, according to Bruney, he sounded lost on the procedure in Dominica.
Bruney has also decided to stand down to allow Magistrate Asquith Riviere to take over the matter.
Lead Attorney Gildon Richards for the defendants reminded the court that disclosure for summary matters was expected by December 28, 2018.
Also present at court is former UWP MP, now DLP cabinet minister, Joseph Isaac, who is facing similar charges.
7 Comments
“Khan has asked for the summary matters and indictable matters to be heard separately.”
If this sort of thing happened in Trinidad and Tobago or any other country and Senior counsels were brought in from Dominica in a plot to go after the opposition, know for sure that these senior counsels would return home in their eternal suit and house. ONLY in Dominica these things can happen. Seems like the putting things in those foreign bottled water we importing to send us to bed?
See what Skerrit doing to Dominica. See how the man making a joke of our judiciary and justice system. Is Skerrit using the court to force a civil war in Dominica, just for his political interest? This thing is very disturbing and reminds me of what is happening in Venezuela today. Look, Joseph Isaac was also arrested and then charged for the very same things the others are charged for while a member of the opposition. Since then that same Joseph Isaac who was arrested and charged for trying to over throw Roosevelt Skerrit was bought over by Skerrit and made a government minister by that same Skerrit. Skerrit brought down special counsels from TT to destroy our court and now they want to separate the indictable offence from other matter so they could free Joseph Isaac and go after the opposition. I hope Dominicans don’t allow the Trini lawyers to destroy Da like T&T. I also hope that they realize that when people can’t get to them they will go after their family https://www.google…
But my boy people are not listening, where is the massive number you call for nor? I think Papie has a greater chance of being elected than Lenox Linton. Whoosh look at people, the Blue Wave missed you.
Witch Hunt!!..shame on all decent Dominicans that facilitate or support this fekkin! charade..When will Dominicans find their source of integrity again if we idly sit by and watch this mischief orchestrated in our Courts purported to be a decent and worthy trial?
In 5 years We will be ashamed as a nation for having this occur in our country…the political climate in DA is just pure poison.
What a comedy of errors and idiocy. Imagine a sitting member of government in court to answer charges against him for incitement against the said government he now represents. Only in Dominica this silliness can happen. Dominica is truly unique.
Skerrit’s Circus flying out the of my A$&, you will never see another show like this.
Skerrit’s Circus to see Trini lawyers make a A$& of dem selves is something we really shouldn’t miss.
Skerrit’s Circus, Skerrit’s Circus is coming to visit you!!!!!
Boy look commess and “””Makak We””” in Dominica ..My only consolation is that this DLP is more out than in.
All state institutions are broken and compromised,the court,the police,the IPO,the Electoral Commission. All ..
