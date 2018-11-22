The court matter against some members of the United Workers Party which is to be heard at the Roseau Magistrate’s Court today, has been adjourned to 11:30 am.

The case involves UWP leader Lennox Linton and UWP senator Thomson Fontaine who have been charged with incitement and obstruction and Deputy leader Joshua Francis and General Secretary, Nicholas George, who are facing charges of obstruction. Former UWP leader and past prime minister, Edison James, is also charged with incitement.

The charges stem from disturbances which occurred which occurred following a public meeting held in Roseau on February 7th, 2018.

Senior Counsel Israel Khan told the court that he is now representing the Police on the matter and not the State. He said the Office of the DPP is representing the State.

Khan has asked for the summary matters and indictable matters to be heard separately.

Mrs Gina Dyer-Munro apologized for the absence of Senior Counsel Justin Simon who is representing Joshua Francis and for Francis himself who is ill and not present at court.

Khan was asked by Magistrate Bruney to seek guidance from the DPP’s Office about the statute on paper committal, because, according to Bruney, he sounded lost on the procedure in Dominica.

Bruney has also decided to stand down to allow Magistrate Asquith Riviere to take over the matter.

Lead Attorney Gildon Richards for the defendants reminded the court that disclosure for summary matters was expected by December 28, 2018.

Also present at court is former UWP MP, now DLP cabinet minister, Joseph Isaac, who is facing similar charges.