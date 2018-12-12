Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Francine Baron, has said the Climate Resilience Executing Agency of Dominica (CREAD) will play an important part in Dominica’s fight against climate change.

She was presenting the CREAD Bill in Parliament on Wednesday.

The mission of CREAD will be to coordinate all reconstruction work to avoid duplication, maximize economies of scale, spot and fill critical gaps and ensure all reconstruction activities are focused on a single climate resilient recovery plan for Dominica.

“In the case of Dominica, the scientific model shows that even at the lowest prediction of 1 metre sea level rise, 14 percent of our road network would be lost and food supply and rural livelihoods in Dominica would be negatively impacted by 5 percent as a result of the loss of agricultural land,” she said.

Baron noted that an IMF study that was published in 2017 before the passage of Hurricane Maria, ranked Dominica 3rd among small island developing state in average annual disaster damage as a percentage of GDP during the period 1970 to 2016.

“The only Caribbean island worse than us was Monsterrat which as you know has had to deal with a major volcanic eruption,” she remarked.

She said in other words it is clear that, “unless we do something about this we will find ourselves in a never ending cycle of repair and recovery from hurricanes and the negative impact of climate change.”

The CREAD Bill 2018 will allow for the formalization of the Agency as Government moves ahead with its objective to make Dominica the World’s First Climate Resilient Country in the world after the devastation caused by the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017 .

The objectives of the proposed bill are to promote the swift and cost-effective recovery of Dominica from climate-related disasters; to ensure that any physical and other infrastructure damaged or destroyed during a climate related disaster is reconstructed or restored to a state that is better than its state before the occurrence of that disaster; to ensure that Dominica will be more resilient to natural hazards and better able to respond to climate-related disasters; and to assist the public and private sectors and civil society to be better equipped to manage and recover from climate-related disasters.

CREAD was officially launched on March 9, 2018.