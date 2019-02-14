A Bill to establish the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD) will go before Parliament when it meets from 10:o’clock this morning.

The CREAD Bill 2018 will allow for the formalization of the Agency as Government moves ahead with its objective to make Dominica the World’s First Climate Resilient Country in the world after the devastation caused by the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017 .

The objectives of the proposed bill are to promote the swift and cost-effective recovery of Dominica from climate-related disasters; to ensure that any physical and other infrastructure damaged or destroyed during a climate related disaster is reconstructed or restored to a state that is better than its state before the occurrence of that disaster; to ensure that Dominica will be more resilient to natural hazards and better able to respond to climate-related disasters; and to assist the public and private sectors and civil society to be better equipped to manage and recover from climate-related disasters.

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, in explaining the mission of CREAD at a CARICOM-UN High-level Pledging Conference in New York in November last year, said the agency will be audited externally, will cost $3.5-million a year, to operate, and a parliamentary committee will provide oversight.

CREAD was officially launched on March 9, 2018.

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has repeatedly called for parliamentary approval of the CREAD and described its launch earlier this year as an ” imposition of the Climate Resilient Executing Agency of Dominica (CREAD) in the governance structure of the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica without first seeking Parliamentary approval.”