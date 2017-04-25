The Credit Union Movement continues to be a principal player in Dominica’s financial sector providing over 50% of the total lending in the country’s financial system.

The Dominica Cooperative Societies League Ltd, in its 2016 annual report, states that this has prompted “a greater call by the regulatory authorities and regional bodies for the strengthening of the regulatory framework for the supervision of this sector.”

According to the League’s board of directors, the Credit Union Movement continued to grow as a sector in the economy of Dominica moving from a capital base of $665,170 million in 2015 to $730,121 million in 2016.

Total assets increased by 65.24 million to 730,411 million , a 9.81% increase over 2015. The loan portfolio grew steadily from 462.38 million in 2015 to 488.53 million in 2016. There was also a 3.37% or $13.57 million increase in members’ savings and deposits at a time when, according to the League, interest rates on deposits worldwide were “plummeting.” “Members savings increased moderately from 402,653 million in 2015 to 416,219 million in 2016,” the Directors’ report states, adding that members share capital recorded an 8.91% or .635 million increase from 2015 to 7.765 million in 2016.

Liabilities also increased from 596,866 million in 2015 to 653,259 in 2016, an increase of 56.393 million or 9.45%. .

Despite the current financial and economic situation affecting Dominica, the results of the operations of credit unions in 2016 has also found favour with the League. Membership increased by 11.1% from 67, 787 in 2015 to 75,310 in 2016, an increase of 7,523 members. These figures, according to the report, contain an element of dual membership.

The new executive of the Dominica Cooperative Societies League Ltd comprises Alganan Degallerie as President, Rhona Tyson – Secretary and Valantine Telemacque – Treasurer.

The 60th Annual General Meeting of the Dominica Cooperative Societies League was held on Saturday April 22nd at the Garraway under the theme: “Resilience” Developing pathway to sustainable growth and development through cooperatives.