$4-million cocaine bust in Coulibistrie; two in custodyDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 4th, 2017 at 11:23 AM
An operation by the Drug Squad and the Marine Unit of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has resulted in the seizure of 127 packages of cocaine in Coulibistrie, worth over $4-million.
The items were found on the shoreline on the western community and weigh 156 kilograms (343.921 pounds).
Inspector Simon Edwards said two men are now in custody in relation to the bust.
He stated the operation took place on Monday, July 3 at about 6:24 pm.
He said the illegal substance has an estimated street value of EC$4,158,000.
One fishing vessel, powered by 2 85 Yamaha engines, was seized and secured by the Marine Unit.
The two men now in custody have not been charged.
Investigations are ongoing, Edwards said.
28 Comments
BREAKING NEWS: Police to charge “Gravity” for cocaine bust in Coulibistrie. They say he directed the operation from his cell at Stock Farm where he is being held for three murders.
Yes “Gravity” “confessed” to this crime a few minutes ago it is alleged.
“Good job.” But you know there had to be a rat. Because DA police not good at catching roaches without the help of a rat.
I did tell all you some time ago and many people gave me the toms down. I’ll say it again : DOMINICA HAS SOME BEAUTIFUL AND COLORFUL HOUSES. AND DEM OWNERS DRIVING NICE AUTOMOBILES. GO GET THEM. But again, some government “officials” not making that much money to have such wealth. Go figure that one out. seize those illegal asset across the board and sent a clear message in Dominica and the Caribbean. I’m working hard and putting 60 hrs. a week; and could hardly put a decent meal before my family; and you have PIMPS out there doing JACK, and having all their hearts desires. I think back on my late dear Mother RIP my dearest – She told her children, never, ever be envious of people because of what they have. Thanks you Mum. What a legacy to leave for your children.
Sounds like you not following her advice.
Back to the street it goes any way ..to kill and distroy
All you better keep them in there for 40 years because of they come out
Gravity do that!
The drug squad has been, and continues to try to do its job under the most discouraging conditions. The courts have been sabotaging and frustrating the efforts of the drug squad. Let’s hope that this is not deja vu, drug seizure, then naught! The courts need to regain the confidence and trust of the citizens.
He said the illegal substance has an estimated street value of EC$4,158,000
That’s only 7-8 passports sale for any of those hand picked lawyers and persons with family ties and the potos. Which is a better source of revenue for the economy?
lol depends on which side you are on. being a pastor poto l’eglaize don’t change nothing.
You can get funds to fix ur church, home etc. even toilet to replace ur latrine.
If the salesmen & women could haveaccess to 2 diplomatic passports they would be good.
But sad to say one would have to be on the secret holders list to sell diplomatic passport and the list might be 3 only lol
Lots of investers in DA lost alot of money..
COCAINE… the devil in powder form….I know first hand what this drug does… I didn’t hear it from nobody… GREAT job by the police….. I will applaud you guys everyday for tackling this evil drug, instead of going and harasss ganja farmers in our bush, try and find out who is responsible for shipping that quantity of cocaine to our shores…. I was one of the lucky one’s to make it out with my life….. so many funerals I’ve had to go to… friends of mine murdering other friends of mine, If Dominicans had any idea what this drug COCAINE brings with it they would be shaking to know that this quantity of COCAINE has made it to our shores….every gram of that stuff is as dangerous as a loaded gun on our streets among our youth.
If it was weed I would take for allu but cocaine to destroy am outtttt
Waiting to see how the government is going to be critizied by workers supporters for the police force doing a good job. Most of them who comment on dno articles have a problem with everything
man just shut your pimply rear end and let people have their opinions….
YOU ARE ARE JACK ASS
What it much more pertinent than whatever criticisms come from workers’ supporters is the outcome of this case because far too often, these perpetrators get away quite freely or with very minimal penalty.
Workers’ supporter of not, I personally have my very deep concerns regarding government’s / authorities seriousness about lessening drug related crime in our island
What is the sense of these drug bust when there are never successful prosecution? Of all the major drug bust we have heard about over the years, can you give me one instance where someone was successfully prosecuted and sent to prison? These guys get bail after two weeks and that’s the end of the matter. I believe that these drug busts are publicity stunts by the police to fool the public into thinking that the are actually doing something because in reality they are doing nothing and have to find ways to justify the tax page dollars being dumped in the police force. Murderers, rapist, child molesters, money launderers, kidnappers, thieves all walk free because of the incompetence of the CDPF. The police need to start doing some real work and stop this show boating, they are only fooling the most gullible and themselves.
Wi mama! I wonder of all of that was for Dominica or Dominica was a transition point…whatever the case kudos to the police….now somebody blood maybe boiling.
That’s what they good at. Only drugs. Good job.
good job make sure it dont disappear.
Great Job!!! Congratulations to the Drug Squad on their find. Continue the good work. Keep Dominicans safe.
Hi Scarsdale,NY, wad up? Great job I agree DA( if it’s still ours) seeing there are more Ordinary & Diplomatic y passports . Some /many maybe of the illusion that drugs are our cardinal problem but it ain’t. Our local hypocrites are the problem.First the gave us (one guy who they thought they could use like in the old days as Governors etc. Recall those plantation days?) This guy ,although an idiot clear to all has some hypocrites advising him in competition with the other hypos within. He got away initially with the land transfer. then all hell broke loose. The next move was the signing of the MOU with the Sinos. First time in our history a D/can Gov’t received such large sums of money the got bazoodi. Locals graduated from cast rum to scotch etc.according to Pipip they started sucking chicken bones-those toothless ones while those with teeth began biting despite being spineless. Amongst em lawyers presidents clergy foolish bz people etc . 2b continued.
It’s extremely interesting to note is the sudden change today 2017 and the epoch of the 80-90’s when all attempts to burst drug landings etc ended in failure as the drug men were notified whilst the drug squad was en-route. -No need here to elaborate we all know why. It did not get explored in the commission of inquiry of 1997. Now is this a Red herring drug burst or what? Those of us with ears to the ground wanna know.
Scarsdale, you see what’s happening with all the distractions with Trump here? We are bz worrying with all Trumps silliness while he and his billionaire team push their agenda through.
The same is ongoing on our rock DA. We need real concerned D/cans (not jokers like UWP & DFP whats left of em.)to take action now. reds are camoflaged as Neo REDS.
It’s an urgency.
GOOD JOB, make sure it does not disappeared while in police custody.[lol]
Children
My my what are u all doing to our child can you all go and make garden