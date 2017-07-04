An operation by the Drug Squad and the Marine Unit of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has resulted in the seizure of 127 packages of cocaine in Coulibistrie, worth over $4-million.

The items were found on the shoreline on the western community and weigh 156 kilograms (343.921 pounds).

Inspector Simon Edwards said two men are now in custody in relation to the bust.

He stated the operation took place on Monday, July 3 at about 6:24 pm.

He said the illegal substance has an estimated street value of EC$4,158,000.

One fishing vessel, powered by 2 85 Yamaha engines, was seized and secured by the Marine Unit.

The two men now in custody have not been charged.

Investigations are ongoing, Edwards said.