$5.2-million drug pile goes up in flamesDominica News Online - Friday, January 27th, 2017 at 1:02 PM
Cannabis and crack/cocaine, with an approximate street value of $5,205,43o, have been destroyed by local police.
2,045.12 pounds of Cannabis, valued at E.C. $2,045,120; 1.25 pounds of Cannabis seeds worth E.C. $1,250; 303 pounds of Cannabis plants valued at E.C. $303,000; 105.78 Kilograms of cocaine worth E.C. $2,856,060 were all consumed by fire at the Police Training School at the Morne Bruce facility on Friday morning.
Police Inspector, Pellam Jno Baptiste told Dominica News Online that the matters surrounding the narcotics have been dealt with in the High Court and “go back a number of years.”
“When the matters are done, when there is no appeal, we have to destroy the drugs. We don’t keep them,” he said.
Jno Baptiste brought to light the false allegations against the police force saying that “we don’t cover up corruption.”
“We don’t cover up wrong doing in the Police Force. We don’t encourage any police officer to be involved in any illegal act. While it hurts us, we take action when we have to,” he stated.
He called out to the public to support the police in their search for illegal substances and other cases saying that “the police can only do so much.”
“If the public doesn’t assist us, how do we protect you and your children? Because these people do not care about you being their cousin, or your schoolmates, all they see is ‘how much money will I count?’” Jno Baptist said.
He said that the police force will persist in their plea to the public to keep working with the police.
“We need the public to continue working with the police, because we cannot protect you if you allow those who are seeking to destroy you, to have a free ride. When they destroy, they destroy everything in their path,” he said.
According to him, the police “cannot stop them and protect you, if you are not with us,” referring to stopping the criminals.
“The job we do is for you, the job we do is for the public. We want to be safe,” Jno Baptiste remarked.
23 Comments
YEAH RIGHT
Over $57 million of our passport money went down either in smoke or in dust by our government and yet not even an arrest or investigation by the police! Drugs trade affects those in drugs but the passport trade affects all of ud
I don’t agree. Drug trade affects all, of us, one way or the other. For a start I can not walk safe on the street with so many junkies around and I do not want to inhale second marijuana smoke etiher. The passport thing is not good too but they are two separate issues, It is not one or the other, they are both bad..
I agree with you that they both bad but, my point is, we are not putting America and the word at risk because of weed. However we sure putting the world at high risk with our regular and diplomatic passports we selling to crooks and criminals all over the world. That’s what the Police should be investigating aggressively.
Right now it is rumored that a wantef criminal was hiding in Dominica and close friends of our government knew he was here. The Police of Dominica should be out there investigating this allegation and deal with it professionally. That’s what I would feel good about.
Good job by the police and other people involved to destroy the drugs. Too many of our friends and family members are on drugs today. So I like to see the destruction of all drugs.
sooooo u burn the weed and take the money?..hmmmmmm
where the money that was confiscated in those drug bust?
A food cart would make killing today… there’ll be a lot of people walking around in that area wondering why they’ve got the munchies all of a sudden.
I understand that the drugs have to be destroyed, but my question however, is what happens to the money when seized during drugs busts? After the case falls through etc, who gets the money? The state? Is it burnt?
You is accountable for it?
NNNNNNNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
free up the herb
that’s why dominica is broke today
To no extent is anyone trying to saying that the entire police force is corrupt, for those running the force and hold up their jobs with integrity it’s all well and good, we seek to commend you for that but the reality is that their are officers who are most definitely corrupt and deeply involved in the drug world. Which in turn leads a percentage of the general public to conclude that not all of these drugs are being destroyed!
Could the neighbors sue for involuntarily inhaling that “illegal” smoke? Jus axing.
That practice needs to end its not good for neighboring residents and the officers them self to think after all these years no one has questioned this practice we in 2017 and police still disposing of illegal drugs like cave men
Are they destroying evidence related to the scandal with our passports along with the drugs?
This is just a questions……The timing of the burning calls for suspicion.
Waisted resources!! We should have shipped it to Colorado and earned some foreign exchange, but we continue to be dotish when it comes to Marijuana.
I cannot get over some of these posts. Admin should delete some of this nonsense.
Sounds like what the politicians are doing. All they see is money. Jno Baptist public will help when police treats all crimes with equal attention and not a wing of politics stringed by those incharge. Destruction is not only by drugs but also by poverty, lies, corruption, and abuse. Let’s start investigating all crimes or suspicions of crime and stop pussyfooting with those in high office that break the law. That’s the only way to bring back trust in the DPF.
Besides good job getting all that drugs of the streets and in the boddies of our youth.
How many people in the surrounding hamlets going around today with a dotish smile on their face ?
How much u all sell
How much you sole before u burn the rest ? How much ?
We should sell those drugs to pay off our debt with Tommy Lee!