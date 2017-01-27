Cannabis and crack/cocaine, with an approximate street value of $5,205,43o, have been destroyed by local police.

2,045.12 pounds of Cannabis, valued at E.C. $2,045,120; 1.25 pounds of Cannabis seeds worth E.C. $1,250; 303 pounds of Cannabis plants valued at E.C. $303,000; 105.78 Kilograms of cocaine worth E.C. $2,856,060 were all consumed by fire at the Police Training School at the Morne Bruce facility on Friday morning.

Police Inspector, Pellam Jno Baptiste told Dominica News Online that the matters surrounding the narcotics have been dealt with in the High Court and “go back a number of years.”

“When the matters are done, when there is no appeal, we have to destroy the drugs. We don’t keep them,” he said.

Jno Baptiste brought to light the false allegations against the police force saying that “we don’t cover up corruption.”

“We don’t cover up wrong doing in the Police Force. We don’t encourage any police officer to be involved in any illegal act. While it hurts us, we take action when we have to,” he stated.

He called out to the public to support the police in their search for illegal substances and other cases saying that “the police can only do so much.”

“If the public doesn’t assist us, how do we protect you and your children? Because these people do not care about you being their cousin, or your schoolmates, all they see is ‘how much money will I count?’” Jno Baptist said.

He said that the police force will persist in their plea to the public to keep working with the police.

“We need the public to continue working with the police, because we cannot protect you if you allow those who are seeking to destroy you, to have a free ride. When they destroy, they destroy everything in their path,” he said.

According to him, the police “cannot stop them and protect you, if you are not with us,” referring to stopping the criminals.

“The job we do is for you, the job we do is for the public. We want to be safe,” Jno Baptiste remarked.