Deputy Leader of the Afrikulture Stilt Walkers, Cassandra Dewhurst has announced that the group is “very disappointed” that after a whole year they have not received their prize money for winning Adult Band of the Year during Carnival 2016.

She made that announcement while speaking at the 3rd Mas Domnik press conference held at the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) office on Wednesday.

In 2016 an injunction was issued by the Thunderbirds Carnival Band and Karnival Korner Karnival to stop the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) from handing over prize monies to the Afrikulture Stilt Walkers who were judged the Adult Band of the Year for Carnival 2016.

However, the injunction was lifted on March 22, 2016, when the parties met in court.

“I must admit that we are very disappointed that even after a whole year we have not received our prize money,” Dewhurst remarked.

She explained that on the account of the ongoing court matter between the DFC and participants of the parade, “we do hope that the matter is concluded in the near future and that we are able to receive our payments.”

Dewhurst noted that the judges were satisfied with what the group put out last year and are looking forward to the new criteria that is coming along.

She pointed out that the Afrikulture Stilt Walkers is a registered organization formed in 1994, and since its formation the group has participated in Carnival opening parades in Roseau, Marigot and Portsmouth, to name a few.

“We have been very proud and humbled since our formation because we have been adjudged band of the year for 2015 and 2016 and received the title for the Queen of the Band on five different occasions,” she said. “For 2017 we have a presentation called ‘Dancer Heartbeat’ where we will take our revelers and spectators through a life cycle of fun, excitement.”

Dewhurst went on to say that she believes that a band is a group of persons with a common interest, “and our common interest in Afrikulture Stilt Walkers is to have fun.”

“We provide a friendly and peaceful environment for the young persons that are among us,” she stated.

Dewhurst said the group looks forward to being on the road on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

“ We want to assure the general public to be mindful of every stilt walker along the route,” she noted.

Meantime, One of the promoters of Mas Domnik 2017, Val Cuffy describes the situation as one that the DFC doesn’t feel proud about.

“It’s something the lawyers are working on, it’s still a matter in the court,” Cuffy said. “But in the court of public opinion, it’s the most depressing thing that can happen to our culture, but once these things go on you just have to take it step-by-step.”

Cuffy noted that he is happy that the Afrikulture Stilt Walkers are not daunted.

“I think from what I have seen thus far, they are going to even be creating more problems for the road in 2017,” he stated. “So who wants to go to court its fine and the process is there for everybody, you can choose a lawyer of your choosing…”

Additionally he said, “I believe the people should get their monies…the process is too long drawn out, we are in another Carnival, we are going to move to 2018 and it’s time to put a stop to this.

Cuffy called on the parties involved to put an end to this.

“We cannot continue with the mitigation forever,” he argued.

On Friday, February 12, 2016 the DDA announced the winners of the Carnival road parades, noting that the Afrikulture Stilt Walkers: Tempest Island Alive, was the Adult Band of the Year.

But in a letter to the DDA, dated February 17, Thunderbirds Band leader, Caesar Emmanuel and the leader of Karnival Korner’s Band, Emmanuel Loblack, expressed their “disagreement and opposition” to the results.

They pointed to a document entitled “Judging Criteria for Adult Band of the Year Carnival Tuesday parade Judging Time 11am to 2pm” which, they say, points out the following and which they say the Stilt Walkers did not meet:

A. Band must satisfy the following criteria to be eligible to participate in the competition and be adjudged Band of the Year.

• the Carnival Band must be registered with the Dominica Festivals Committee

• have a minimum of 50 adult persons

• carry measuring 4’ x 9’ banner depicting the title of the concept being portrayed

• display its banner at the front of the band

• have a king and queen of the band and make at least two complete rounds around the route.