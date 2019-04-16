ANNOUNCEMENT: How to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers

BULLETIN

SUBMITTING A TIP

Crime Stoppers Dominica thanks members of the public for coming forward with confidential crime related information by calling the 1800 8477 toll free number or submitting tips online at crimestoppersdominica.org. This information plays an important role in helping to curb crime in our community.

We wish to share with you some guidelines for reporting to help speed up the investigation process for law enforcement:

Information about the suspect:

Name or nickname, gender, race

Noticeable distinguishing marks such as tattoos or scars

Employment information, if employed, and his/her known associates

Home address, house colour and type of structure

Information about the victim:

Victim’s name, nickname, gender, race

Information about vehicle (if one is involved):

– Vehicle colour, make and registration particulars

Information about the crime:

Type and location of offence

Details of the offence

CSD is currently working with a number of community based organizations for the hosting of education sessions “Crime and Me – What Can I Do” where we will discuss a number of topics, step by step process on how Crime Stoppers works and guidelines when reporting crime.

How Crime Stoppers Works

If you have information on any type of criminal activity:

Call toll free 1-800-TIPS [8477] and give the operator the information or go online at crimestoppersdominica.org and click the “Submit Tip” button. Do not give your name.

Your call is answered by a professionally trained attendant at a call center outside of Dominica. The call is free; it is confidential and there is no caller ID. The information is then transmitted to the police who proceeds to take the necessary action.

Remember Crime Stoppers Dominica is not the police. The organisation is a non-profit entity that provides a confidential crime reporting service that allows a member of the public to report crime and remain anonymous.