Another police officer takes legal action for denial of promotion - Monday, April 24th, 2017
Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA), Jefferson Drigo, has stated that he has instructed his attorney to take legal action against Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, for bypassing him for the post of Corporal of Police.
Drigo said that he PWA will not stand by and allow the level of what he labeled as “victimization” being done against police officers by Carbon.
“There were nine Corporals made, I am qualified. I have acted several times in the post of Corporal and is still acting,” he stated. “I have over 20 years in the Police Force and I was bypassed for the appointment of a Corporal. In fact, I was given a warning letter because I asked for the reason (s) why I was bypassed.”
He alleged that victimization is rampant in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force and there is a lot of bullying.
“We are addressing that,” Drigo said.
Drigo’s views were further endorsed by the secretary of the PWA Corporal David Andrew Jr. who stated that “victimization is at its highest end in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).”
“It’s unfair that senior policemen with competence and capabilities can be overlooked and junior officers being promoted,” he stated. “The PWA is totally against that. That’s why morale in the police force has been at its lowest end, do a survey.
Andrew claimed that Carbon “has sowed a level of disunity in the police force.”
“We asking the Chief of Police to stop this type of behavior, the chief must understand that the PWA has a right and they ought not be the subject of victimization in the police force. It’s unjust and we are seeking legal advice on the matter,” Corporal Andrew said.
Just recently Sergeant Philbert Bertrand went to court to grant him leave for a Judicial Review and administrative order in respect of the decisions of the Police Service Commission (PSC) to bypass him for promotion in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force.
20 years in police and you not even a corporal?
Fellow colleges stop crying to Government. Ma Charles was deemed the iron lady during her terms in office. In 1990 we thaugt her a serious lesson over salary increase, by not showing up for the independence military parade. As a result our concerns were addressed. Carbon is powerless without you, and as such teach he and Skerit another lesson, by simply shorting down the country.
The rights of the majority must also be protected regardless if you are blue or red.
they are all saying its them who should be promoted but fail to say if those who are promoted are not deserving of the promotion.
not congratulating those who are promoted or letting them feel undeserving especially from the top brass of the union is demotivating and I dear say raises questions about the motives of the leadership of the PWA.
The police should also find a way to demonstrate their dissatisfaction. Too much of that nonsense goes on in the public service.
May 1st is Workers Day – PWA should hold a march in solidarity!!!!
but wait, so the police that get the promotion do not deserve it. So now we see is politic Mr Drigo playing with PWA
if you read the article clearly, your views would have been diffferent..but just incase you didn’t read again “lol”
I don’t recall anyone saying that, but if you want to read that into it, then go ahead. You see, it is always well and good when it is not you or your loved who has been passed over though.
I left the force as a constable myself after some 12 to 17 yrs (not giving exact dates) of service. I have seen streams of lots less qualified junior officers shoot past me to become sergeants and inspectors. I learnt the secrets, but didn’t sacrifice my morales for it:
Secret No. 1 – Carry tales and be a ‘boom boom fly’ to the top brass
Secret No.2 – Worship the leader of the party in power with divine reverence
If you do the above, you will be sure to fly up, maybe not in respect, but in rank.