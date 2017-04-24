Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA), Jefferson Drigo, has stated that he has instructed his attorney to take legal action against Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, for bypassing him for the post of Corporal of Police.

Drigo said that he PWA will not stand by and allow the level of what he labeled as “victimization” being done against police officers by Carbon.

“There were nine Corporals made, I am qualified. I have acted several times in the post of Corporal and is still acting,” he stated. “I have over 20 years in the Police Force and I was bypassed for the appointment of a Corporal. In fact, I was given a warning letter because I asked for the reason (s) why I was bypassed.”

He alleged that victimization is rampant in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force and there is a lot of bullying.

“We are addressing that,” Drigo said.

Drigo’s views were further endorsed by the secretary of the PWA Corporal David Andrew Jr. who stated that “victimization is at its highest end in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).”

“It’s unfair that senior policemen with competence and capabilities can be overlooked and junior officers being promoted,” he stated. “The PWA is totally against that. That’s why morale in the police force has been at its lowest end, do a survey.

Andrew claimed that Carbon “has sowed a level of disunity in the police force.”

“We asking the Chief of Police to stop this type of behavior, the chief must understand that the PWA has a right and they ought not be the subject of victimization in the police force. It’s unjust and we are seeking legal advice on the matter,” Corporal Andrew said.

Just recently Sergeant Philbert Bertrand went to court to grant him leave for a Judicial Review and administrative order in respect of the decisions of the Police Service Commission (PSC) to bypass him for promotion in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force.