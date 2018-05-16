The police in Antigua and Barbuda have arrested a man who they say is from Dominica with marijuana weighing a total of 90.9 pounds.

The man was intercepted on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old man was arrested together with a 33-year-old female, who is an Antiguan.

A search warrant was subsequently executed at a residence in the Lindsey area where another quantity of marijuana was discovered.

The drugs have estimated value of $360,360.

A cash amount of US$1,315 and EC$6,370.25 was also seized.

The man has not yet been identified since he has not been charged.