Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has said at least ten people were arrested for disobeying a curfew which was imposed before and during the passage of Tropical Storm Isaac.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday evening, he said the majority of Dominicans behave themselves while the storm was affecting the island.

“The last number I have, I was told is 10, that was earlier this afternoon,” he stated. “I was advised that earlier in the afternoon is 10, but certainly the Chief of Police is in a better position to give you that information.”

He added, “By and large, with the exception of a few arrests in a couple communities, the majority of Dominicans behaved themselves and respected the order.”

He stated that respecting the curfew order was very important.

“The police can do what they should do and can do but if we as citizens do not respect the laws, do not respect the orders of the police, then we can create a problem,” the Prime Minister stated. “The more you respect it the better we are able to secure your properties and secure yourselves as human beings.”

A State of Emergency and curfew were imposed on the island on Wednesday, September 12th ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Isaac. Initially, they were expected to last until noon on Friday, however, they were lifted on Thursday evening at 9:00.