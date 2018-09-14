At least ten arrested for disobeying curfew orderDominica News Online - Friday, September 14th, 2018 at 11:51 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has said at least ten people were arrested for disobeying a curfew which was imposed before and during the passage of Tropical Storm Isaac.
Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday evening, he said the majority of Dominicans behave themselves while the storm was affecting the island.
“The last number I have, I was told is 10, that was earlier this afternoon,” he stated. “I was advised that earlier in the afternoon is 10, but certainly the Chief of Police is in a better position to give you that information.”
He added, “By and large, with the exception of a few arrests in a couple communities, the majority of Dominicans behaved themselves and respected the order.”
He stated that respecting the curfew order was very important.
“The police can do what they should do and can do but if we as citizens do not respect the laws, do not respect the orders of the police, then we can create a problem,” the Prime Minister stated. “The more you respect it the better we are able to secure your properties and secure yourselves as human beings.”
A State of Emergency and curfew were imposed on the island on Wednesday, September 12th ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Isaac. Initially, they were expected to last until noon on Friday, however, they were lifted on Thursday evening at 9:00.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Forgive them let them go maybe they not on social media
Good. Dominicans have changed drastically. They dont obey rules. They dont want to follow lines. They dont dispose garbage properly.
This man is a real Dictator