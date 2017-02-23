A Dominican lawyer, who was attached to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Dominica, Clement Joseph has spoken out after the President of Dominica Charles Savarin issued a statement concerning a February 7 2017, public meeting in Roseau and subsequent violence that erupted after it was over.

Joseph, who is now working as a senior public prosecutor in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Turks & Caicos Island, took issue with parts of what the President had to say in his statement.

On his Facebook page, he wrote a piece entitled “A civics legal/ lesson for the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica in reference to his statement released today,” referring the statement released by the President on February 22, 2017.

“This is the same person, who as President of the then Civil Service Association (CSA) that led the violent demonstration of our young nation and the ultimate downfall of the democratically elected government,” Joseph wrote, in reference to events on May 29, 1979 which led to the downfall of the Patrick John regime.

According to him, Chapter 15:01 of the Public Order Act of Dominica does not ever require anyone to apply for permission to keep a public meeting and Section 7 of that Act speaks to the power to prohibit a public meeting.

“The law only authorizes the Minister to issue an order that can prevent a meeting. To date, since our Independence, only one such order was issued by Edison James as Prime Minister to declare that no public meeting could be held in Mahaut on 26 Aug 1996. For weeks the Opposition had advertised their meeting and if the Minister wanted to prevent it, he should have issued an order,” Joseph said.

He explained further that the “Public Order Act” gives the Chief of Police “no powers to set time and place of a meeting.”

“So if he purports to do or have done so, it would be null and void in law,” Joseph wrote.

“The very President in his statement said that ‘permission was given by the Chief of Police for the holding of a public meeting’ when the law does not give the Chief of Police any such power, much more to dictate terms and conditions. To date no one has been arrested and or charged for breach of these so-called conditions,” he wrote further.

He questioned how is it that the President can say “it is ultimately for the courts to determine whether the terms and conditions agreed upon for the holding of the meeting were adhered to?”

“Is there something he knows that we don’t? Has he given directions for the arrest and charge of persons for failing to adhere to those bogus unlawful conditions?” Joseph asked.

DNO contacted Attorney General Levi Peter for a reaction and he said as a nation we need act more responsibly when we take decisions. He stated that although permission is not needed for a public meeting, both parties agreed to start and end the meeting at a certain time and the agreement should have been kept.

On February 7, opposition parties, namely the United Workers Party and the Dominica Freedom Party, held a public meeting in Roseau calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. After the meeting was over, violence erupted in Roseau and several businesses were vandalized.

The organizers of the meeting have distanced themselves from the violence saying it began hours after the meeting was over, however Skerrit has said the violence was part of a plan to overthrow the government. He blamed the opposition parties for the entire matter.