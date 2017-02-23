Attorney challenges statement by President Savarin on Roseau violenceDominica News Online - Thursday, February 23rd, 2017 at 11:40 AM
A Dominican lawyer, who was attached to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Dominica, Clement Joseph has spoken out after the President of Dominica Charles Savarin issued a statement concerning a February 7 2017, public meeting in Roseau and subsequent violence that erupted after it was over.
Joseph, who is now working as a senior public prosecutor in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Turks & Caicos Island, took issue with parts of what the President had to say in his statement.
On his Facebook page, he wrote a piece entitled “A civics legal/ lesson for the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica in reference to his statement released today,” referring the statement released by the President on February 22, 2017.
“This is the same person, who as President of the then Civil Service Association (CSA) that led the violent demonstration of our young nation and the ultimate downfall of the democratically elected government,” Joseph wrote, in reference to events on May 29, 1979 which led to the downfall of the Patrick John regime.
According to him, Chapter 15:01 of the Public Order Act of Dominica does not ever require anyone to apply for permission to keep a public meeting and Section 7 of that Act speaks to the power to prohibit a public meeting.
“The law only authorizes the Minister to issue an order that can prevent a meeting. To date, since our Independence, only one such order was issued by Edison James as Prime Minister to declare that no public meeting could be held in Mahaut on 26 Aug 1996. For weeks the Opposition had advertised their meeting and if the Minister wanted to prevent it, he should have issued an order,” Joseph said.
He explained further that the “Public Order Act” gives the Chief of Police “no powers to set time and place of a meeting.”
“So if he purports to do or have done so, it would be null and void in law,” Joseph wrote.
“The very President in his statement said that ‘permission was given by the Chief of Police for the holding of a public meeting’ when the law does not give the Chief of Police any such power, much more to dictate terms and conditions. To date no one has been arrested and or charged for breach of these so-called conditions,” he wrote further.
He questioned how is it that the President can say “it is ultimately for the courts to determine whether the terms and conditions agreed upon for the holding of the meeting were adhered to?”
“Is there something he knows that we don’t? Has he given directions for the arrest and charge of persons for failing to adhere to those bogus unlawful conditions?” Joseph asked.
DNO contacted Attorney General Levi Peter for a reaction and he said as a nation we need act more responsibly when we take decisions. He stated that although permission is not needed for a public meeting, both parties agreed to start and end the meeting at a certain time and the agreement should have been kept.
On February 7, opposition parties, namely the United Workers Party and the Dominica Freedom Party, held a public meeting in Roseau calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. After the meeting was over, violence erupted in Roseau and several businesses were vandalized.
The organizers of the meeting have distanced themselves from the violence saying it began hours after the meeting was over, however Skerrit has said the violence was part of a plan to overthrow the government. He blamed the opposition parties for the entire matter.
45 Comments
@??, we have to compare what took place in 1979 with what transpired on the 7th of February 2017, since what took place in 1979 under the leadership of Charles Angelo Saverin was and is far worst than what the Dominica Labour party saged on the 7th of February, Do you know how many business places were destroyed in 79?, MAMO knew who and what Charles Saverin was capable of doing, this is why she shipped him to Brussels and was taken care of with our tax money for many years. Today this same Charles Saverin who caused destruction, in Dominica is today residing in a twentyfive million dollars palace enjoying life, being taken care of with our tax dollars and passport sale dollars
I too was of the same opinion with respect to the actions of charlse Saverin, of May 29 1979. During which he mater mined a protest action to overthrow the elected gorvernment of Patrick John. The whole of Dominica was closed for 40 plus days and millions of damages was left in its wake, even death. and up to this very present day he is yet to be charged for these crimes. Hypocrite!!!!
DNO contacted Attorney General Levi Peter for a reaction and he said as a nation we need act more responsibly when we take decisions. He stated that although permission is not needed for a public meeting, both parties agreed to start and end the meeting at a certain time and the agreement should have been kept.
MR LEVI was it a legal agreement??? Was it based on a contract…. talking nonsense bout agreement to start and end….
1979 and 2017? that is mixing apples with oranges…There was a 48 day strike..everybody..what you have now is a small minority trying to dictate to the majority.
I see you called my name.. so what you saying if it have 150 men on a ship adrift… and 100 of them decide it too hard to hold on so they start to drill holes to sink the boat and drown… the other 50 should just agree and go along with it?? that’s our problem right there…we don’t listen to, or take heed of each other.. So everybody suffers and its chaos.. what if just one man see a light on the horizon??? yall too full of yourselves boi..
Exactly!!!! Furthermore if i steal today and get convicted of the crime, does it make it right tomorrow? That I should not speak of it being wrong to steal? Common guys…
You are a demonstration of this minority, you are the minority, read the comments below and be aware, open-minded and educated. You hang around inept Skerrit and his corrupt Labour government too much.
They have killed Dominica and have turned families in t beggars……and that you worshipping
them jobs UWP promise alu have all rat coming out in their hole hahahaha
Mr Joseph as a legal mind u should be more educating than that. The president did indicate that permission was granted based on the Public Order Act, and not as u have put forward. Your commentary is thus misleading and dishonest. Read his statement again and be objective. Your criticism of him based on his former actions and.current position is with merit, but please provide us with a better analysis for ur current position.
You need to shut up, because you do not know what the you are talking about!
The more stupid, and dunce you all are it is the more vocal you are showing how ignorant you are, talking fart! You are not concern about the garbage Savarin wrote, but you come talking crap about the man who have tried to educate idiots like you on the law.
The damage Savarin caused Dominica in the physical, and psychological effects are still affecting the country, thirty-eight years later! Where is you mind, where is your commonsense?
You are stupid!
Lets wait for a counterargument form the Government.
Why? our constitution is clear and in case of doubt it stands supreme above any other law that any parliament may introduce. Go and read our constitution, no need for government to argue. No government can argue against constitution, not Roosevelt Skerrit or Charles Savarin. or Lennox Linton, not even the Pope or the bishop of Roseau. This is nonsense.
Not sure why people are comparing 1979 with what’s happening today. The difference is chalk and cheese. First of all, we are talking about a very small minority which seems to be making a lot of noise. That small minority should not be allowed to dictate the way forward and disrupt the peaceful nature of the country, especially based on the fake news and dishonesty coming from the opposition.
@?? – Well I find that ‘small minority’ you referring to be well strong and powerful. That ‘small minority’ so strong and powerful, that all you leader dead scared of them to the extent that he is even hallucinating that ‘the small minority’ with the assistance of a dump truck attempted to overthrow him on the night of February 7, 2017.
P.S. – Go read a book. Phew!!!!
Well said Mr. Joseph. Please remind or rather educate the President of Dominica. I am sure in 1979 he was aware of his rights when he rioted against the sitting Government.
Now Mr Charles listen and continue to keep quite.
So, Mr. Clement are you saying that it would be legal and proper for any political party to schedule a meeting in lagoon starting at 8 am and ending at 12 midnight , without requesting permission from the police? What about the flow of traffic? What about the concerns of other citizens going about their daily lives not wishing to be disturbed by ranting politicians. Would it be legal for Tax association to have a meeting in the middle of Mary Eugenia Blvd without getting permission. You don’t need permission to have a meeting, that protects freedom of speech and association . However if you plan a meeting to be held on government or public property permission must be sought from the relevant authority. You would not be asking for permission to have a meeting (that is not a requirement ), you would be seeking permission to use a particular location to have your meeting.
What nonsense is it you are asking, are you fore real? Go talk to a friend to educate you how this works
This DLP regime and their ideologues are so wicked and evil,that they even tried propogating an arrant piece of evil,that a hifi truck was being used to overthrow the government..Guess on carnival Monday and Tuesday we wont have hi fi trucks on the road.
here it is that the director of public prosecutions is admitting that no permission is needed to host a public meeting but the chief of police and skerro have been constantly misleading the public by saying contrary. this is an abuse of their official capacity.
Well if that’s the case the government should tightened the law on such matter. In case of any future demonstration and there will be no misunderstanding.
These invaluable information given by Attorney Joseph, exposes the illegal actions that takes place in this administration. A micromanaging leadership with their installed poppets, makes the laws to suit their own agenda.
Somebody must come forward and explain why is it the police is not authorized to grant permission for the holding of public meetings. In the spirit of the law, are we suggesting that any two parties can decide to hold a meeting in the same place or within close proximity to each other. isn’t the public Order act designed or intended to manage the orderly holding of such activites. Isn’t the public order act designed for the safety and security of individuals both those attending the activity and those living or moving within close proximity of the meeting. If the public order act is meant to protect and keep people safe then who is responsible for managing the same? The Hon Attorney general let me down in this instance. So Mr. Lennox Linton is right then? or is it a matter for interpretation by the court. I think so, because if that is the case then the way is open for chaos and confusion. Mr. Joseph did not address the issue of closing a public road for the holding of a public…
Thank you sir..You are indeed a GOOD CITIZEN,and i applaud you profusely. I have always looked at this DLP regime as one that is trying to go against the constitution..Remember Skerrits “No law,not even the constitution can stop me……..”what is even more frightening is that there are glaring signs
that the police as an institution continues to be dictated to by politicians and maybe crooked lawyers..Thats why i denouned the harrassment,persecution and intimidation of opposition politicians…The main reason is to change the narrtive,because the same DLP regime has Dominicas name in every garbag
e bin in numerous countries world wide,with the MONFAREDS,MONFAREDS,NG LAPSENG of this world..
Charles Savarin is null and void for he has no understanding of the law. How can he say it is for the Court to decide whether the conditions for the public meeting were met and therefore whether the UWP is responsible for what happened in the evening of 7 February 2017 when there is no legal basis for the Court to intervene or adjudicate on the holding of the meeting? As Mr. Joseph asks “Is there something he knows that we don’t?”
Severin: Commander and Mastermind of the Kul Wosh Brigade!!!
In all that has happened in Dominica for the first time the Moo Moo found his voice.
“Joseph, who is now working as a senior public prosecutor in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Turks & Caicos Island,”
I do not want to make this my occupation of the day; but I thought it would be interesting simply to touch this I believe important. In Dominica we have people, have people who only attended elementary school never set foot in a secondary; joined the police force, and became police inspector, and the next thing we find is that they become prosecutors in our court system.
Dominica is the only place that nonsense is found; so too we have people who have never sat in a law school one day in their life; yet they are appointed magistrate in Dominica. Before one can become a judge, or magistrate, that person must first be a qualified lawyer, you must know the law before you sit in judgment over people. Our judicial system is bogus, and warped!
Well said Mr. Joseph
Clement give me a break, and stop living in the past…. Given the permission was not for holding the meeting but rather for the BLOCKING OF THE STREET!!!!!!! That’s where the law comes in, you need permission from the Commissioner to BLOCK ANY PUBLIC STREET and that’s the issue….
You purport to be a BIG time lawyer so you ought to know if you don’t know that there is no way the PRESIDENT CAN ORDER THE POLICE TO ARREST ANYONE so enough of your BS!!!!! You guys are deliberately and wickedly misleading the public with the hope of gaining political points!!!!! SMDFH!!!
I do hope all the High Ups and Superintendents of the Dominica Police Force has read this article, hope they can all READ. From my recollection They are the first to quote the Public Order Act with their nonsense and victimization
To my mind you seem to be an honest lawyer, and one who is quite capable of interpreting the law. In law; proper interpretation of the law is absolutely essential. What we have in Dominica, are so called lawyers going in to the court and make a mockery of the law supported by incompetent judges, and magistrates!
They do not plea, or argue cases based on the written law, and former precedence. Some of their cases are already tried and won even before the matter is heard in court over a telephone call, and that is sad; when we have a court system where verdicts are rendered based on the popularity, or ignorant flamboyancy; and affiliation to a political party; that tell us there is something cynical, and wrong with our judicial system.
To be frank our judicial system in Dominica is absolutely corrupt! You can be assured some puppet lawyer in Dominica is going to refute the truth as you have stated, and I can tell you if you ever return to work in Dominica even in private…
Thanks Sir- this shell of a man needs a lesson- sad
When Skerrit was made Prime Minister of Dominica in 2004, especially after the sudden and very questionable, deaths of two prime Ministers, Hell knew their man was in and sale of Dominica had began.
When Charles Savarin was made President of the commonwealth of Dominica, ALL hell rejoiced because they knew it was a positive step towards the purchase of Dominica and Hell with all it’s demons had a welcome party for Charles Savarin.
When Daniel Carbon was made Police Commissioner, Hell knew that Dominica was completely handed over to them and no one to resist them.
Now we understand what Skerrit meant when he said “Go to hell, go to hell, go to hell.” With the above named treo, along with the house speaker and church leaders that are sold to them just as the prophets of Baal, sadly enough Satan got his wish. But we will prevail
7And war broke out in heaven: Michael and his angels fought with the dragon; and the dragon and his angels fought, 8but they did not prevail, Rev. 12:7-8.
Carbon and Valarie put away your Christmas toys and get to real policing.Blackmore,and Livi Peters,as former police officers themselves,cannot advise you better.Reflect on Mr Joseph,s post and be on the right track.For heaven sake stop pressuring Ag Supt Cuffy into political embarrassment.He is one of the Region,s top cop with no political strings attached.You all tried the same bull s….with him in the Salisbury incident which he stood up against and for that he was sent to traffic where he i performed professionally and exceptionally l well.You guys must stop that political harassment of our citizens only to secure you all political appointment,as long as Skeritt remains in office.
Why are the UWP and DFP organisers being blamed for the fallout of February 7? What did they do wrong? Why are some of them being picked up by the Police? Listen Dominicans, when Triple K has a jam, and someone gets stabbed or even killed, why don’t the Police pick up the band members and their management and hold them responsible for the loss of life? Eh! Or when some buildings are broken into, and businesses are looted, and people die during carnival jump-up, will Benoit Bardouille, Colin Piper, Val Cuffy and Robbie Tonge be woken at 5.00am in the morning, have their homes ransacked and taken in for questioning? eh? Police, westay-twachill eh!
hmm all dem fellars like alix boyd knight, they all making their own laws and rules…. in the near future they might tell us when to use the toilet.
It had to take a practising lawyer based in the Turks and Caicos to point out the legal errors in the president’s article. It is as if all lawyers in Dominica suddenly turn fatuous or are they infected with the red-eye which blur the errors and misrepresentations of their idolized leaders?
I concur. Our constitution is quite clear. It is written in simple and plain language so that even a peon like me can understand it and it is troubling and disturbing that our President is not familiar with the unalienable rights enjoyed by the citizens of Dominica.
I laughed again and again when I heard the PM say that a coup was the plan of the public meeting organiser’s. How ludicrous! How foolish a statement! You mean to say that is how the PM would execute a coup? He would put together a band of “why-la” fellas, with no guns, not even a cutlass, and have them take over the Financial Center, which at the time is being protected by Riot Police, SSU, Plain Clothes Police, and roof-top snipers? Lol. What kind of General is Skerrit nuh! That’s nothing short of a blood bath for those young “why-la”. And having taken the Financial Center, what do the organisers do? Lol. Bossman, the first thing any coup planners do, is to secure the armoury of the country, not a building housing some of the administrative offices of the State. And to make this coup more laughable, General Skerrit is leading the Police to pick up so-called coup-planners two whole weeks after the attempt. Lol. That’s enough time for the fellas to get to the moon…
Mr. Clement Joseph go educate yourself of the events that led to May 29, 1979. Read Dr. Para Riviere take on the matter. Read “In Search of Eden by Dr. Irvin Andre and Gabriel Christian. One man did not lead There were many leaders who represented the total population of Dominica including civil society, churches, farmers, lawyers, politicians,…….. etc.
Nowhere in our history does it say one man led: Wawu had 8000 strong; DAWU was just under 6000 strong; DTU represented the numerous farmers: CSA led by Saverin was just 300 strong.
You are saying that the leader of 300 is responsible the dowfall of PJ government. Wha happen? This is SPARTA?
You did not mention the draconian laws. Man go inform yourself. Is a shame that you all cannot do with 500 what all you alleged Saverin did with 300. You must be the King of Persia.
Tell it to Charlo again my boy; tell him again.
My mom taught me ‘do so never like so”; now I fully understand. Ah Mr. President, ah ma gway sa
Excellent, sadly those vague legal minds on island in dominica at present lack the ability to shed light on anything aspect which concerns the enlightenment of the citizens..
why you think places like Barbados and Jamaica are so much more smarter and bringing in more yields it’s because their policy makers and institutions strive for higher ideals..
But in place like dominica no one resigns when at fault, the Prime Minister is protected at all levels when he is Internationally exposed…
Sums up Dominica as the Fools Paradise, the poorest and slowest economy in the eastern caribbean block….
it’s a waste of time trying to elevate any sort of sense in dominicans…
just feed them with loose lyrics musically, bush rum and some food and they’re good to go,,, it’s a cultural mindset that has dominica thinking lowly at all levels, with zero growth..
disgruntled laborite……..I know u well
absolute common sense at last
Thanks for speaking out. That’s all I will say.