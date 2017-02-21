Attorney for journalist says Baron was not defamedDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at 4:08 PM
Joshua Francis, representing journalist Matt Peltier, in a matter versus Foreign Minister Francine Baron, has stated that he sees no area where his client has defamed the name of the minister.
On Tuesday, Baron said her character was defamed by Peltier and two others, Angelo Allen and Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, in relation to a cheque of U.S. $10,000 which she received in Malaysia for the Dominica Disaster Development Fund, while she was Dominica’s High Commissioner in London.
In a letter to the three she demanded an apology and US$10,000 in the matter.
But Francis said he has reviewed the letter sent to Peltier and is ultimately “not satisfied” with the allegations that Baron has made.
“There isn’t any quotation in the letter of Francine Baron which constitutes defamatory remarks against her by Matt Peltier,” Francis said.
He stated that he will review the contents of the letter and respond accordingly and reiterated that he strongly believes that Peltier did not defame the character of Francine Baron.
He also has suspicions that Baron’s action is sourced from a “political issue” as opposed to a legal one.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
Does Francine live in Dominica?
She hold such a high position and does not know the currency of her Country.
WWWHHHHOOOOOAAA
Agreed!!
Political not Legal…
Put on your big girl panties and go and cry somewhere else.
You people are like primary school kids, ” They hurt my feelings sniff sniff!”
Francine baron was badly advised starting this action and I suspect she did so against her own best instincts. Bad move, that will rebound on her.
So who is going to pay Matt’s bill? I guess all Joshua’s work is pro bono. Everyone is taking advantage of Joshua. We need to raise some funds to pay Joshie.
Josh you are right. The woman is on MDTH posing with a cheque on behalf of Dominica, for an UNKNOWN organisation, she never once told Dominicans she was in Malaysia representing them, let alone she received a cheque for an imaginary organisation, all of a sudden today she get up and sending lawyer letter for people. Oh to ask Francine where is the money, and organisation is defamation? In what world? Francine is lashing out because Skerrit is under pressure, and the way it works he summons them to the press, pull hat tricks and looks for anything for them to gripe about to shift the attention from himself, but this won’t work. This is all political and clearly the ignorant labourites will support this but it shall not work. Why couldn’t she address the nation when the matter came to the public, she’s been sitting quiet, Skerrit under pressure and she pounces. Girl bye this is too damn transparent…..keep your emotions is check
well matt in trouble< joshau for your lawyer, pa pa met
Joshua, she does not have to quote the allegation in the letter. All she has to do is produce the text in court. The records are there to be examined at the appropriate time.
Is asking a question defamatory?
Matt you must be a mad man!! Do your self a great service. Change immediately. You want to walk bare foot in Roseau, drinking olive oil and fight imaginary beings? Garcon!!!!! Get smart. I am sure Francine will not settle with a hush agreement like PM did.
Let them go to court!!! Threats of sues will not prevent the people afrom asking for the resignation of Skerrit..The DLP which he leads has reduced the name of Dominica to the gutters and the garbage bin.This DLP has been like a cancer,as it has eaten into the last fabric of Dominica as a nation…After destroying agriculture,and being totally incapable of pushing tourism forward,then they have done an ABSOLUTE TOTAL MESS WITH CBI?What a regime..The answer is not the DEMONISATION of honourable patriot Linton..He is the voice of everyone outside of this small gang enjoying the riches of Dominica..Yes he represents poor and struggling labourites as well…He will not be DEMONISED…This guy is doggone good!I love him!SUE MY FOOT!!Sue MONFARED NAH!All you hate to hear that name now?MONFARED!MONFARED!MONFARED!