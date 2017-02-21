Joshua Francis, representing journalist Matt Peltier, in the pressing of charges by Foreign Minister Francine Baron, has stated that he sees no area where his client has defamed the name of the minister.

On Tuesday, Baron said her character was defamed by Peltier and two others, Angelo Alleyne and Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, in relations to a cheque of U.S. $10,000 which she received in Malaysia for the Dominica Disaster Development Fund, while she was Dominica’s High Commissioner in London.

In a letter to the three she demaded an apology and US$10,000 in the matter.

But Francis said he has reviews the letter sent to Peltier and is ultimately “not satisfied” with the allegations that Baron has made.

“There isn’t any quotation in the letter of Francine Baron which constitutes defamatory remarks against her by Matt Peltier,” Francis said.

He stated that he will review the contents of the letter and respond accordingly and reiterated that he strongly believes that Peltier did not defame the character of Francine Baron.

He also has suspicions that Baron’s action is sourced from a “political issue” as opposed to a legal one.