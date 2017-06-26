Attorneys representing La Plaine MP, Petter Saint Jean, have rejected demands by Jason Fontaine in a matter alleging defamation.

A letter to attorney, Cara Shillingford, who is representing Fontaine, said Saint Jean has outrightly rejected all demands made by Fontaine.

“In the circumstances, your client’s demands are rejected outright, and our client will not under any circumstances apologize to him,” the letter stated.

In a letter dated June 14, 2017, Fontaine, through Shillingford, demanded an apology and full compensation for alleged defamation by Saint Jean.

According to that letter, this followed an incident where Fontaine reportedly met Saint Jean in a restaurant in Lagoon and Saint Jean made statements about Fontaine that allegedly defamed him.

The letter demanded an apology and compensation from Saint Jean within 14 days of receipt.

But Saint Jean’s attorneys made it clear this is not going to happen.

“Our instructions are that your client is a notorious ex-convict who has served several years in jail in the United States and Dominica for fraud and other offences,” the letter to Shillingford, dated June 23, stated. “Since his release from prison in Dominica, your client has assumed the role of a publicly declared political adversary of our client and a known activist and propagandist of the United Workers Party who has repeatedly harassed, insulted, stalked, and attacked our client.”

The letter went on to say that from 2015, Fontaine has embarked on “a vile and hostile campaign” against Saint Jean and has been spreading falsehoods about him and his family on the radio and social media.

“Your client’s unlawful conduct has been the subject of reports to the police authorities, such that he was compelled to remove several of his defamatory comments about our client from his Facebook page,” the letter stated.

The letter went on to allege that Fontaine has been following and stalking Saint Jean “and provokingly sought to accost or confront our client in a public place.”

“In view of your client’s past and continuing taunts and conduct, our client told him in a firm voice and tone that he should “bugger off.” Your client now seeks to misrepresent our client’s statements to mean our client called him a “buggerer,”” the letter stated. “Such dishonest conduct by your client is deliberate and malicious, and part of his continuing malicious campaign against our client.”

The letter stated that under such circumstance, Fontaine’s demands are rejected.

“In any event, such is your client’s criminal record, he has no reputation which our client could harm or damage,” the letter stated.