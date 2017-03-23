Baron sues Linton, Allen, Q-95Dominica News Online - Thursday, March 23rd, 2017 at 11:25 AM
Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Francine Baron has made good her promise to sue opposition leader, Lennox Linton, talk show host Angelo Allen and radio station Q-95 FM for reportedly ‘defaming her character’ in relation to US$10,000 she received in Malaysia while she was Dominica’s High Commissioner in London in 2014.
In February, she wrote to the three demanding an apology in the matter and US$10,000 from each of them, which would go to a charity of her choice or legal action would be taken.
It appears the demands were not met and her attorney, Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan told state-owned DBS Radio that she has indeed taken the matter to the courts.
“This thing has been going on now for over two years and Senator Francine Baron decided enough was enough,” he said, saying that she was subjected to a campaign alleging that she had either stolen the money or was involved in fraud and could not account for it.
“Enough is enough,” Astaphan stated.
He said although Baron wrote to those involved in the matter, “they did not apologize”
“They continued the campaign after she wrote them and she has sued,” he added.
According to him, Baron intends to claim significant damages because of the vileness of the allegations against her.
He noted that the campaign relied on a photograph of her receiving a symbolic cheque.
“You know one of these cheques that are two feet wide, four feet long,” he stated, adding that it could not be cashed nor was it transferable.
“Senator Francine Baron’s name was not even named on the cheque as a recipient,” he stated. “And it turns out that the money was in fact, actually transferred and received by the recipient named on the symbolic cheque.”
Astaphan said despite the obviousness of the slander, those involved in the matter kept on going.
“So the court will now have to decide whether in fact it was libelous and how much money is to be paid to her in compensation,” he remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
15 Comments
But the29 of February eh come yet. I suspect a technicality!!
Tony you need to get a lifebyou have dominica like is your estate
More waste of Taxpayers Money..nobody voted for Francine…but many of them find themselves in such powerful positions
Dominica needs a purging from a lot of bad vibes and toxic people..they all need to go from their positions and maybe even leave Dominica for a while..
I wonder if you will have a pants left when they finish with you? Why you are not learning from your mistakes! Do you believe that you are bigger than anyone else! People make mistakes, they say, I am SORRY, but base on you lack of humility you are never wrong. According to a verse, you act like a drunk with an empty bottle of Rum in front of you. How much longer will you beg the poor Dominicans to foot your tongue tax bill?
allu must run. i hope gon emmanuel case and de treating case will start before yours
Good it was time and there’s many more to come. 👺👺🙉
It’s funny that these days the opposition keeps getting sued for bring points forward. I’ll ask all those celebrating these lawsuits, what do you think is the purpose of the opposition?
I am happy that something is happening at that level, and hopefully it will trickle down, it’s amazing how peoples just say what they want in this country, and nothing is done about it, we have the same problems at the street level, distorting and slandering people’s names for absolutely no reason, they say,they say, they say.no facts
Some body has to pay for that, this needs to stop.
Hahahaha but Lennox favourite suit is lawsuit man.
this sounds funny, but only as a play on words..
That is not your, but Delvin Castro, plagerism
Way papa, Astaphan know how to make BIG money on these people, you think he working for nothing. Remember he is an the more he gets the more he goes for. He will dry the CBI money.
Astaphan you are not God Almighty, your days are numbered like every one else. Fly you kite high but you can’t reach heaven with it.
Aren’t you concerned that your political leader is unable to bridle his tongue. That being said though the matter has to be arbitrated in court. Francine Baron has to prove the allegations were made and those sued hve to prove that the allegatiosn they made if any are correct. Your view on the matter or mines for that matter means zilt. Absolutely nothing. We can huff and we can puff, it does not serve any of their purposes one bit. In our system of governance, Mr. Linton could very well become Prime Minister at the next elections (not before) and he would still have to answer his name. Remember Edison James and Mamo? He was sued by Mamo whilst in opposition and the matter was not completed ($72,000.00) until after he left government as Prime Minister. You have to warn him. Do your work as a Statesman would. He must take a leaf from Edison James’ time in. Apart from when he libeled Mamo, no other person ever had enough reason to take him to court. A good example for Lennox to follow
Only one set that have to pay for their tongue?
When all those government ministers were saying their nonsense on platform I don’t remember anybody taking them to court?
But doh worry, God is not a police.
No Lenovo! If I slander and libel you, its is your right under the law to make me pay for my tongue. Lennox has every right to sue as he has already given indication that he will be suing some people. It is his rights. Everybody including the Prime Minister, Lennox, Francine, Joshua et all have a right to their good name. No one is entitled to take away that right without just cause. And where I, or you for that matter find my/your reputation is trampled upon. Then there is redress. The problem for me, maybe you too, the cost of securing quality legal representation is expensive. No one believing he has freedom of speech wants what happen to “Checko” and “Cocom” to happen to them – even with the free speech. The rules are there for all. It does not matter what you think of the application of the rules, every human is entitled to their free enjoyment of their good name and reputation.