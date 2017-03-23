Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Francine Baron has made good her promise to sue opposition leader, Lennox Linton, talk show host Angelo Allen and radio station Q-95 FM for reportedly ‘defaming her character’ in relation to US$10,000 she received in Malaysia while she was Dominica’s High Commissioner in London in 2014.

In February, she wrote to the three demanding an apology in the matter and US$10,000 from each of them, which would go to a charity of her choice or legal action would be taken.

It appears the demands were not met and her attorney, Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan told state-owned DBS Radio that she has indeed taken the matter to the courts.

“This thing has been going on now for over two years and Senator Francine Baron decided enough was enough,” he said, saying that she was subjected to a campaign alleging that she had either stolen the money or was involved in fraud and could not account for it.

“Enough is enough,” Astaphan stated.

He said although Baron wrote to those involved in the matter, “they did not apologize”

“They continued the campaign after she wrote them and she has sued,” he added.

According to him, Baron intends to claim significant damages because of the vileness of the allegations against her.

He noted that the campaign relied on a photograph of her receiving a symbolic cheque.

“You know one of these cheques that are two feet wide, four feet long,” he stated, adding that it could not be cashed nor was it transferable.

“Senator Francine Baron’s name was not even named on the cheque as a recipient,” he stated. “And it turns out that the money was in fact, actually transferred and received by the recipient named on the symbolic cheque.”

Astaphan said despite the obviousness of the slander, those involved in the matter kept on going.

“So the court will now have to decide whether in fact it was libelous and how much money is to be paid to her in compensation,” he remarked.