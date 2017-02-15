Barricades go up at Police Headquarters, againDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 9:27 AM
Barricades are being placed in front of Police Headquarters in Roseau, in a scene reminiscent of what took place on Monday.
The reasons are unknown but the police could be anticipating protest action after former United Workers Party (UWP) Deputy Leader and Senator, Claudius Sanford, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.
The police, some in military wear, are also keeping a heavy presence in the area.
Sanford was taken into custody at around 5:30 am from his home in Canefield.
He is the second high-profile member of the UWP to face such action by the police.
UWP Senator, Thomson Fontaine, was taken into custody last Sunday in relations to disturbances in Roseau on February 7. He as released without being charged.
While he was being questioned on Monday morning, barricades were set up in front Police Headquarters.
DNO is following all the latest developments and will publish information as they become available.
18 Comments
-OMG. I am shocked that some Dominicans see these arrests as wrong. If the police believe that these
individuals had a hand in last Tuesday’s riots, then they are bound by duty to question these individuals.
Once questioned, if they feel that no charges are justified ,then they will release the said individuals.
Why protest every time there is an arrest. We all complain when we feel that the police are not doing their jobs, and when they do we still complain. Nowhere else on this planet would a mob attack the police/property and the police would not open fire. The police of Dominica (in my view) did w superb job in handling last Tuesdays riot.
I wonder if some of us are prepared to fight our Brothers, Sisters, Mothers, Friends, Neighbors etc. in the name of politics. Like it or not, that is the path we are heading to.
Well, we seem to be learning the hard way, the opposition cannot expect to sit comfortable on the chairs of Q 95 to mobilize the people of the country on the issues that are affecting the country, when the government have all the other media houses spreading their propaganda; there are more than enough legitimate issues that should be circulating to educate the masses, and these guys just sitting on q 95 thinking that the nation will hear, learn and be motivated: WRONG. get to work and mobilize the people enough is enough.
Tsome of these stupid policemen needs to go and look for all those criminals
It was time. These people are really spoiling Dominica. EH!!!.. we never had all that kind of confusion in Dominica.
Workers if you all want Skerrit to go then vote against him at the poles. It is your democratic right…no one forces you to vote for someone against your will and furthermore Skerrit did not forcibly elect himself..Dominicans voted and put him there…
You do not like his performance, then say so at the poles….!!
This message is for all the workers who will put a red tick against this comment.
How we’re gonna vote against him when he is manipulating the poles by brining in more voters? You idiots have no law and order in the country and don’t even notice it.
You do not want overseas voters, but you all are constantly calling on the Diasporas for help. You have Diasporas in the US destroying the country’s name but they can’t come to vote. DLP does not need overseas voters to win an election. Best advice to the UWP supporters is to take it to poles!!
The DLP would have lost the last two elections without the IMPORTED VOTERS and cash handouts.
Go read your history. Ask some of the older folks that are still around. Ask them what happened when Charlo was the union leader; how for strikes was the order of the day.
And it’s not the poles but the polls
So your message is take what we get till 2019 ? well we don’t have to wait. You have no idea what democracy is.The reason why every democratic country has an opposition is to oppose and speak out when the government is out of line and this is what the opposition is doing .Can you image if we had no opposition what would happen? have you ever wonder or you just too dumb and brainwashed to see that ?The opposition and the people has the constitutional right to speak against the government when every they see the government taking advantage of their position. The opposition is asking the leader who is allegedly involved in corrupt activities to resign that doesn’t meant that that labour party can’t still be the government or we must have an election; it will just be another leader. Skerrit made the biggest mistake asking Linton to come in the ring i am sure he is regretting that now. All the time you all were saying the opposition was dead and now there is a strong one all you…
To the Policemen of the Commonwealth of Dominica we call on you to stop those ridiculous raid on our people, you know all what is happening and it’s wrong, but if you continue believing that two wrongs make it right then something is off with each of you, And when you will need the people to stand with you in your time of need you will be standing alone, So I say to those of you who know better examining yourselves touch the deepest core within you and join the public in solidarity .
Whoever is pulling the strings of the Policemen and I’m referring to those Politicians you a not going to win, people stand for righteousness, justice and peace in Dominica., Oh God, Dominica is bleeding .
This time we will not go home until Skerrit leaves office. They can put up 100 barriers we are not going to be intimidated.
Well I would like to see you wait in Roseau street till next elections. GOOD LUCK!!.
ALL the CHAOS and DISTURBANCES going on in Dominica now are caused by the UNITED WORKERS PARTY. This PARTY is TROUBLE!
Duh! It’s caused by people who believe in democracy and fair treatment of all.. which obviously isn’t you!
Of course they are in trouble. TROUBLE not the first name of their leader nuh??
you sort, you must be one of those benefiting from the red clinic
They might as well leave it the barricades up if they plan to round up the leadership of the UWP. If looks like the police are being controlled by political forces and are hell bent on fomenting trouble.
So that’s all the gov of Dominica have for the police to do now in Dominica I can see we not far from what is to come in D/a