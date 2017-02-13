Barricades go up in front Police HeadquartersDominica News Online - Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 9:47 AM
Barricades are presently being erected in front of Police Headquarters by law men.
The reasons for the barricades are unclear, however, the police might be anticipating protest action since opposition Senator, Dr. Thomson Fontaine is expected at Police Headquarters on Monday morning for questioning in relations to a public meeting held in Roseau last Tuesday.
Fontaine was taken into custody in Roseau on Sunday afternoon and questioned at Police Headquarters. As news of the matter spread, a crowd converged on the area in support.
He was eventually released and was carried through the streets by jubilant supporters who at the same time shouted, “Skerrit must go.”
Meanwhile, Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton said on Monday morning that word is out that he will be arrested today “in connection with Skerrit’s bogus story about a plot to overthrow the government.”
Following the opposition’s public meeting last Tuesday, violence flared in Roseau and several businesses were vandalized.
The opposition organizers have distanced themselves from the violence saying it had nothing to do with the public meeting. They said it took place hours after the meeting was over.
However, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said the matter was part of a plan to overthrow the government by storming and occupying the Financial Center, where the office of the Prime Minister is located.
DNO is following all the latest developments and will publish information as it becomes available.
5 Comments
this is dumb. I hope it clears up by mid day. The kind of environment being created might just backfire in their face. all this militarized notion is not necessary. The notion you are trying to create about the nationalists of Dominica as being violent and warlike is nonsense. Barricades to prevent traffic from flowing in front the police station. what purpose is this? you want to barricade the station make all them police that park in front the station move their ride and put the barricade along the perimeter of where the vehicles park and let traffic and pedestrians walk freely.
In Haiti there use to be the tonton macoute and in Greneda in the days of Eric Gairy there use to be the mangoose gang in Dominica are we seeing the rise of the manicou gang under roosevelt and blackmore ? to the police the civillians are your people you and the people are one .DO NOT harm them for any immoral leader.
all I’m saying is Jump hi Jump Lo, All i know is……”Skerrit Must Go”……..
Who would believe that you overthrow a government by storming the prime Minister’s office.I guess only uneducated morons would.For the overthrow of a government the cooperation of the armed forces and or police would have to be secured and multiple sights would have to be involved including the main radio station, blocking of major points in the road network.This is another fairy tail from the delusional dictator Skerritt.Why doesn’t he just focus on telling the Dominican people what business he was conducting on our behalf in Greece
Why not just declare a state of emergency and rule by decree? That is what you are trying desparately to provoke.