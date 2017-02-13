Barricades are presently being erected in front of Police Headquarters by law men.

The reasons for the barricades are unclear, however, the police might be anticipating protest action since opposition Senator, Dr. Thomson Fontaine is expected at Police Headquarters on Monday morning for questioning in relations to a public meeting held in Roseau last Tuesday.

Fontaine was taken into custody in Roseau on Sunday afternoon and questioned at Police Headquarters. As news of the matter spread, a crowd converged on the area in support.

He was eventually released and was carried through the streets by jubilant supporters who at the same time shouted, “Skerrit must go.”

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton said on Monday morning that word is out that he will be arrested today “in connection with Skerrit’s bogus story about a plot to overthrow the government.”

Following the opposition’s public meeting last Tuesday, violence flared in Roseau and several businesses were vandalized.

The opposition organizers have distanced themselves from the violence saying it had nothing to do with the public meeting. They said it took place hours after the meeting was over.

However, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said the matter was part of a plan to overthrow the government by storming and occupying the Financial Center, where the office of the Prime Minister is located.

DNO is following all the latest developments and will publish information as it becomes available.