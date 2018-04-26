The police have arrested and charged Kerina Eugene of Belles for causing Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) to her 15-year-old niece.

The incident took place March 17, 2018 with the victim allegedly burnt.

Eugene, who is pregnant, appeared before Magistrate Bernard Pacquette on April 26, 2018, where the charge was read to her.

She was not required to plea since the matter is indictable.

The prosecution, led by Sergeant Davidson Cadette, first objected to bail but having then learned that Eugene was pregnant withdrew that application on “humanitarian grounds.”

Bail was set in the amount of EC$12,000 with the preliminary inquiry set for September 6, 2018.

Eugene is represented by attorney at law Julien Prevost in the matter.

Magistrate Pacquette inquired if the matter was brought to the attention of the welfare department but that answer was not forthcoming.

Sergeant Cadette expressed his disappointment that a welfare officer was not present since that matter involved a 15-year-old child.

He also said that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ought to be fully involved in the matter and asked that a social welfare report is done.

Eugene has been remanded in custody since she did not have someone to stand as surety for her.

She will return to court as soon as that is in place since her bail is open.

The matter has gained considerable exposure on social media with many wondering why it took so long to reach the courts.