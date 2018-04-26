Belles woman charged with causing grievous bodily harm to nieceDominica News Online - Thursday, April 26th, 2018 at 12:48 PM
The police have arrested and charged Kerina Eugene of Belles for causing Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) to her 15-year-old niece.
The incident took place March 17, 2018 with the victim allegedly burnt.
Eugene, who is pregnant, appeared before Magistrate Bernard Pacquette on April 26, 2018, where the charge was read to her.
She was not required to plea since the matter is indictable.
The prosecution, led by Sergeant Davidson Cadette, first objected to bail but having then learned that Eugene was pregnant withdrew that application on “humanitarian grounds.”
Bail was set in the amount of EC$12,000 with the preliminary inquiry set for September 6, 2018.
Eugene is represented by attorney at law Julien Prevost in the matter.
Magistrate Pacquette inquired if the matter was brought to the attention of the welfare department but that answer was not forthcoming.
Sergeant Cadette expressed his disappointment that a welfare officer was not present since that matter involved a 15-year-old child.
He also said that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ought to be fully involved in the matter and asked that a social welfare report is done.
Eugene has been remanded in custody since she did not have someone to stand as surety for her.
She will return to court as soon as that is in place since her bail is open.
The matter has gained considerable exposure on social media with many wondering why it took so long to reach the courts.
If my sister did that to my kid… I would forget she is my sister for sure..no 15 yr old deserved that kind of treatment.. pregnant or not she shoukd not be granted bail..the system should provide het with all the medical help she needs..have that baby in jail and put the baby up for adoption..She don’t deserve having a kid.
I do hope justice is serve for this young girl..i know she will healed but I hope society rally with her becauseshe has been scard for life..
Big thanks to the people who bought this case to light. This one would go under the carpet like many others. How can you tell me if the people didn’t demand action nothing would be done. Oh lord please have mercy on this poor child. I hope the court of Dominica will send a clear message to anyone who think they can continue hurting others and get away with it.
Give her the chair
this woman is sick and the laws in Dominica is ridiculous. That B would be locked up
Lady where I live u would give birth to that baby in jail .
A joke that 12000 for bail she should charge with attempted murder
feel so sorry for the child
Crime of Passion…are you serious…what the a…. passion between niece and aunt…way papa Dominicans you people ignorant not by accident but on spite!
Yinka passion is not necessarily related to sexual emotions… Read up before you speak up
You are soo wrong yinka
Why has it taken so long for action by the police and welfare department? Another example of the failure of government agencies to act in a timely manner and this leaves one to wonder why?Thanks to Q95 for the spotlight placed on this matter and getting reaction from relevant departments for justice for the injured child.
Just so you know the matter was dealt with immediately so it did not take Matt for the matter to go before the court. When these matters are reported the media does not have to be informed of what transpired. What the media needed to do was find out if it was reported and if anything was done about it…or rather, they should have tried to find out the truth. But then again, that’s how some Dominicans like to act without facts.
Big Joke … it was dealt with and there is No Presence of welfare and DPP officials Dragging there tail on the matter … looks like u are one of those with problem with the media and not the Criminals
Its a culture in Dominica. I have known parents who burn thier kids hands and all kinds of barbaric things and nothing happened. Sexual abuse of kids physical abuse of kids in Dominica have been long happening with no punishment especially by family members. This case would have gone tbe same way if it was not that extreme. I have said before we are a sick society. The church sits by and say nothing but now want to get solutions from politicians. If maria aint teach Dominicans a lesson wait til next one hit. The christians try to stop tommy sparta but sit silent when our own society and members are perverts to evil. What a place!!!!!
Apparently you have all the answers A.N.D. a problem with the Church and Christians. So I implore you to give us the answers. Tell us what to do Oh Wish One.
Look in the mirror. You will get all the answers you need.
Ah DNO not sure if this law exists in Dominica but I know for certain that it does in other Caribbean Islands who follow the same Westminster System of Law. My question is doent the law of Dominica bar the publishing of pictures and names of matters involving minors to protect the identity of the Victim? Now I am not accusing DNO of anything but please advise if this is infact the law in Dominica.
ADMIN: The law applies to sexual offenses. The charge in this matter is grievous bodily harm.
Thanks appreciate it
That’s just Sad…A lot of us Dominicans pack unwarranted rage, and sometimes for really trivial issues..For things that history will not even record we hurt each other.
…But the Law is there for our own protection and must be upheld. Now she can get free Clinics as an inmate..This is just Sad..Too much anger my people, let some things pass..
Matt and them people too nosey, always poking they nose in people business, idk why mr come back DA for ehh, just more talk and roro for ratings on Q95 as if we doh tired of that.
This is more than talk because there is an arrest.Come on and make sense.An arrest means there is action too
so you saying its okay for that to happen and not to talk about it
Ratings? What Ratings? How laughable.
Garson or Mamzelle
Apparently its not all talk because actions followed. I’m not a fan of the Talk Shows either, but they have their place.
Hmmm…..If a child is being abused, whether sexually or physically it is the ‘community’s’ business!. You sound like a friend of the accused and you sound as if you are in favor of the abuse treatment on that child therefore, you are guilty by association and you are an enabler of wrongs! SHAME ON YOU!!!
WOW are you for real?
See the *******. Until it’s you or your family member they nosey . Smh . For too long these cases have gone unnoticed the victims are judged and are not protected . That damn welfare system and police force needs a shacking . Bunch of lazy unconcerned people filling these positions.only in Dominica it talks that long for someone to be indicted on such matte,r the evidence is there . Stop failing the children and do the job that job all are paid to do
very wicked, I wonder how she would feel if someone had done this to he child. I hope she gets jail time for what she did. If she would do this to her niece what would she do to a stranger. No sympathy for her being pregnant,
The sad part is her mom passed away recently. The aunt and grandmother should be protecting her. Guess not. This household has too much chaos.
Let the young lady gets justice. It takes guts to do that to another human being much less your own love one. If this girl had people to stand up for her that would never have happened.
This must be a crime of passion
hmmm wicked the law catch up with you then hmmm