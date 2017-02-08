Blackmoore condemns violence in Roseau; blames UWPDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 at 7:32 AM
National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, has condemned the violence which engulfed Roseau on Tuesday night following a public meeting organized by opposition parties, mainly the United Workers Party (UWP).
In a statement on Wednesday morning, Blackmoore laid the blame squarely at the feet of the UWP and “its operatives.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, the stage was set by the leadership and operatives of the UWP for the attack on the police, the acts of arson and the targetted destruction of various properties in the city of Roseau,” he stated.
On Tuesday, the opposition parties held a meeting in Roseau to demand the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and his cabinet because of their governance style.
However, some who attended the meeting stayed into the evening after it was over and police were called in to disperse them. The protesters took on the police and soon the disturbances spread through the city. Several businesses were vandalized, roads were blocked and fires were set.
Blackmoore said all of the actions were done by “the mouths, hands and feet of the leadership and operatives of the UWP.”
“Such acts are totally unacceptable,” he stated
He called on churches, civil society and all concerned Dominicans should condemn these acts.
He commended the police in their handling of the situation, saying they were stoned and live bullets were fired at them by protesters.
“They did not use deadly force,” Blackmoore noted. “That is what the UWP and its operatives wanted. That is what they would have liked. It is apparent they wanted some young persons to sacrifice their lives so that the political ambition could have been satisfied.”
He added, “The police demonstrated the highest level of restraint and diligence and managed to stabilize the situation…”
Blackmoore also commended the Fire Chief and his men who responded to “various acts of arson.”
He revealed that a number of people were arrested following the disturbances.
“In one case, a young man was arrested while confronting the police with a 9-mm firearm, ” he noted.
Blackmoore described the violence as “not Dominican.”
He stated that the police will continue investigating, “this attack on the state, the attack on the fabric of our society, the attack on democracy, the attack on civilization.”
“The police will continue to do its assessment of the situation for the express purpose of embarking on the necessary steps to maintain law and order in this country and to bring the culprits, all the culprits responsible to justice,” he noted.
Blackmoore also noted that Skerrit and all members of his cabinet are safe.
He said Dominica “will not go down this road” and the government is committed to building the country “by progressive ideas and putting people first.”
He condemned the kind of politics he said that is being practiced the Opposition Leader and his men.
“It is one that is practiced by the principals of violence, fear and trepidation,” he noted.
Blackmoore said Prime Minister Skerrit will address the situation later today.
In the meantime, he urged all Dominicans to go about their businesses as normal but they must exercise the highest degree of caution.
32 Comments
Blackmore I think you lying too much . You trying your best to spread false information and send the wrong message. Yo; Skerrit and the rest is not innocent in all that . Examining the picture and see what’s wrong and point it out to the country. You all think you can rule Dominica like is you all toddlers ? You cannot blame the UWP leaders or party for what happened. Everywhere in the world political party have demonstrations and there is always some form of disorder. So when there was the disorder in the USA during Trump inauguration you blaming Hillary or Obama ? You cannot blame the leader for what people do on their own. You are just trying to find ways to blame Lennox and not blame Skerrit for the nonsense he is doing and the way he running the dam country?.The incident last last has nothing to do with the UWP. I do not condone violence but Skerrit and the Labour Party needs a rude awakening to let them know how people feel that not everyone in the country agree with him.
Blackie, when you asked your supporterskim to dress in red on that day to confront the other side what was on your mind? war!!! You got it so shut the he’ll up …. been there done that
We live in a democratic country …. free to demonstrate … what do you all think Dominicans are not allowed to voice their concerns about what they think is wrong going on in their country. Clearly there are concerns .
Last night fires in Roseau cannot be blamed on the United Workers Party. Thugs are everywhere . They use opportunities like this could be carnival as well to commit their crimes. Did the UWP leaders ask their followers to commit crimes. Stop the foolishness.
Blackmore remember there are two sides to any story so the next time you open your mouth know the facts first because you sound un professional , the Police that were at the meeting were professional and every one will tell you so, so Blackmore why would you try to blame the organizers especially the UWP leader and their men, and why would they create a bad situation for themselves after they had sure a great meeting.
Blackmore you and your party would like to make others believe it was the UWP fault but that will not fly.
Blackmore were the young people that were destroying the City dress in white? and I condemned the destruction in Roseau last evening but you a way out of line with your comments .
If the PM had come out and talk to the public about the CBI program maybe people would not be so angry
And no one should entertain Tony at all.
My Park Rep. Continue praying for you and the rest of the cabinet. God bless you all. Arrest them
Blackmore why can’t you say something sensible?Stop addressing things you know nothing about..Why not address the MONFARED issue..Why was Monfared issued with a Diplomatic passport?Was Monfared hiding in Dominica when he was wanted by Iran and the USA?Where was MONFARED hiding?Who facilitated MONFARED hiding?No kind of lawsuit can cause the MONFARED questions to go away..I love the PEACEFUL manner in which the UWP meeting was conducted.
Blackmore where were you when they fire bombed GON Emmanuel, where were you when the PM wife told people to dress in RED …….. STOP THE HYPOCRISY, i am warning you all this is a sign that people are not afraid of you all.
You guys just keep blaming each other like a group of primary school students. ALL of you politicians are to be blamed for this. If the current DLP was not involved in countless shady acts then there would have been no call for protest from the UWP and therefore would not have lead to these violent acts of vandalism. If the DLP was keeping its actions clean then the UWP would not be pointing fingers to them. Dominica was such a wonderful place and because of negligent leadership and opposition our once peaceful nation is being driving into chaos, poverty, dependency and violence. It is a shame to see how our country keeps getting worse instead of improving. When these politicians are done killing our nation they will just pack up and leave with their families and we will be left to suffer.
God Bless Dominica and her people. In solidarity with the Prime Minister and the Government and People of Dominica. May God protect each and everyone who others wish to harm for whatever reason.
What does it profit man to gain the world and lose his soul.
So the Police Commissioner was right when he cautioned the UWP about violence and lawlessness. What does Lennox Linton have say about that? Did the Commissioner dream it up? What happened last was all a dream right? Lennox Linton is bad news for Dominica, just wait and you will see.
What else is new Blackmoore!! You all need to get objective, every disturbance in Dominica is not to make political divide..you all as leaders need to raise your level of thinking.
It’s lamentable what took place in Dominica but please address the social ills in Dominica aside from Politics..and if you want to bring Politics into it at least be fair and give the DLP and Skerrit their fair share of blame for driving Dominicans up a wall of dependency, lack of hope and desperation!!
If the Labour party had so much interest in keeping the peace, can one of their cronies explan:
Why their followers were not encouraged to stay away from the meeting if they were not interested in hearing what was being said?
Why did Labour cronies encouraged their followers to wear red on that day just as a mark of defiance and provocation?
If the police had no ulterior motive, shouldn’t the police be as tactful as possible in these times so as to avoid confrontation and arguments?
What was so difficult or impossible in removing the barrier for the truck to get out of the place seeing the meeting was over?
I am convinced that this was deliberate on the part of the Labour party just to spark violence so that they will be able to hold the meeting organisers as culprits.
Thank God there was no bloodshed.
This regime MUST fall!!!
We must take a moment to commend the police, for doing a superb job, and demonstrating restraint. The leaders and advisors of UWP, ought to be ashamed. I am greatly disappointed by their radio silence during last night’s destruction and, lawlessness. I am of the opinion that Lennox Linton should have made a public call for the cessation of the destruction and violence. Yesterday’s demonstration will now go down in history as a joke. The event was poorly organized, the speakers we’re unprepared. All pump and circumstance with no solutions, show us your manifesto, explain how you will be better than DLP. Time to rebuild the DFP.
From videos on social media the police also fired live ammunition, seemingly at perceived targets at night. Reckless!!
Minister Blackmore, before you start pointing fingers,,,please grow up and think of how we all can come together in unity to build back our country. Throwing stones as a man of dignity like you call yourself and continuing to harbor the demonic and wicked acts of this corrupt regime (DLP). Get up and put some order in the country,,,you just sit on your high horse and cast judgement. But remember there is on who is higher than all and that is God almighty and believe me when He The Great Creator says that’s it, no one can stop His work. Not You,,,Not no one….God will Intervene. Hold on Dominica…Your Victory is coming.
Skerrit and his cabal.did Lennox tell these people to do this ,Skerrit step down.
Everybody can see that this isn’t related to the UWP protest. They are not the people who were there or even actively engaged in politics. It’s frustrated young people behaving like thugs to take advantage of the situation and they wanted to cause mischief, loot, etc. When you look at any situation like this around the world, it’s always the young people who are out of work, and frustrated. It’s the same in Dominica. If they had jobs to go to, they would be engaged in that life instead of roaming the streets after dark.
I would jail them all, this is the kind of government that want to be in power? Dominicans open all you eyes, Labour all the way…Make them pay the price, wicked set of people. They hard this plan all along.
You cannot blame someone that attended a lawful rally and went home. The atmosphere is “ripe” in DA for this because of the young people who are disgruntled and find an outlet in the drug trade. There is absolutely no excuse and those who looted should be brought to justice. Do not blame the UWP! My 2 cents
Blackmore STOP listening to yourself and the PM. Listen to the message and STOP attacking the messenger because while I strongly condemn the violence if that is the level of frustration that is in the country I believe the worst is yet to come. STOP blaming Lennox and do the right thing now, resign before this country explodes. You guys are too pompous and proud. The police caused the disturbance along with your supporters so stop your nonsense.
Assertive and ready to sacrifice for country!
Blackmore, tell Skerrit to do the right thing and just resign.
why would you blame UWP when Prevost Mall was also damaged.
I blame the speaker for now letting the concerns of the people be raised in their parliament….she is the cause of the seething CONTEMPT growing in Dominica….
AA Blackmore calling for churches and civil society to denounce violence, what a thing eh. I guess we will hear from the bishop of Roseau and evangelist Peter r Augustine because they worship skerritt but have never voiced their concern or condemned the selling and issuing of our passports to crooks and criminals. We may even hear from Charles saverin the chief instigator of violence against government in the 70’s.
Not sure if I would place the blame on any political party. The politicians said their piece and the demonstration was over.
I would blame the unrest and criminal acts on the individuals who carried them out.
They cannot say they were protesting / demonstrating for any rights or objective. That had been done earlier in the day. They had no agenda other than arson, looting, violence – all criminal acts and they should be dealt with by the rule of law.
No one arrested and rightfully convicted for these acts cannot claim political victimisation. You were given your platform to demonstrate. It appears there were more people on the streets during these disturbances than attending the meeting earlier in the day? And some of the comments being voiced on videos that have been recorded seem to be in support of these actions!
That is a bit worrying! I hope they have let off their steam and that is the end of this chapter
I agree we should condemn the acts, those young men behaved horribly last night and ought to be disciplined. But how can UWP be blamed for the actions of a few? The demonstration was non-violent and the organizers made it clear that it was a peaceful protest. They stayed within their time constraints ect. Blackmoore is the one playing politics and nonsensical talk now. I’m tired of the “they did it” blame game. Smh! Grow up! Stupse.
This is the death and burial of the UWP. Who wants to be be associated with this? Shame Shame Shame. Just hope mister Green sees the light. That’s not the people for u to be associated with. I followed u yesterday and u were so quiet. Stay away
“They did not use deadly force,” Blackmoore noted. “That is what the UWP and its operatives wanted. That is what they would have liked. It is apparent they wanted some young persons to sacrifice their lives so that the political ambition could have been satisfied.”
A big minister like you, that is what you saying!!!!
i wish to categorically denounce the violence which followed the opposition protests yesterday… some one or some pewrsons must be made to answer as clearly this type of action is not to be tolerated at all
As you can see, DLP operatives have successfully framed the peaceful protesters by bringing in their own bad head folks and instigating police officials.
See how easy it is to blame an entity? So fixed on UWP yet you never fix the shape up.