Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore has revealed that the whole question of the death penalty is not something that should be ruled out in the fight against crime.

Blackmoore’s statement at a press conference on Friday was made in light of a number of reported crimes on the island in recent times.

“I also am a strong believer that once someone deliberately take somebody’s life, its premeditated that, that person has forfeited his or her life to live and its left to the state, once due process has been followed to decide what happens to that person, so the whole question of the death penalty is not something we should rule out,” he argued.

He continued, “I think, going forward we have to ensure the law in itself has sanction, and of course, the law has sanction when persons who are found guilty, get sentences that actually suit the actual crime.”

Blackmoore also expressed sympathies to the family and loved ones of the two individuals who lost their lives this year.

“I want to just say at this point and to express my sympathies to the family and loved ones, of course, we have had for the year two unfortunate incidents where persons have lost their lives and the latest incident in Loubiere, when one sees the brutality in that act, I mean it’s cause for concern for us going forward,” he remarked, referring to the brutal killing of 31-year-old Valda Rosa Laville in that community.

Additionally he said, “We have to get to a point where we have to become much more kinder and gentler as a small nation and we have to start actually looking at the issue of, [ I mean that is for the court to decide] the issue of sentencing and I am one who believes that the sentence must suit the crime.”

Meantime; he described 2016 as a very active one for his Ministry as the government pursues its mandate in ensuring that the Commonwealth of Dominica remains a peaceful and safe environment.