Blackmoore not ruling out death penalty in crime fightDominica News Online - Monday, January 16th, 2017 at 8:24 AM
Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore has revealed that the whole question of the death penalty is not something that should be ruled out in the fight against crime.
Blackmoore’s statement at a press conference on Friday was made in light of a number of reported crimes on the island in recent times.
“I also am a strong believer that once someone deliberately take somebody’s life, its premeditated that, that person has forfeited his or her life to live and its left to the state, once due process has been followed to decide what happens to that person, so the whole question of the death penalty is not something we should rule out,” he argued.
He continued, “I think, going forward we have to ensure the law in itself has sanction, and of course, the law has sanction when persons who are found guilty, get sentences that actually suit the actual crime.”
Blackmoore also expressed sympathies to the family and loved ones of the two individuals who lost their lives this year.
“I want to just say at this point and to express my sympathies to the family and loved ones, of course, we have had for the year two unfortunate incidents where persons have lost their lives and the latest incident in Loubiere, when one sees the brutality in that act, I mean it’s cause for concern for us going forward,” he remarked, referring to the brutal killing of 31-year-old Valda Rosa Laville in that community.
Additionally he said, “We have to get to a point where we have to become much more kinder and gentler as a small nation and we have to start actually looking at the issue of, [ I mean that is for the court to decide] the issue of sentencing and I am one who believes that the sentence must suit the crime.”
Meantime; he described 2016 as a very active one for his Ministry as the government pursues its mandate in ensuring that the Commonwealth of Dominica remains a peaceful and safe environment.
12 Comments
Mr. Blackmore I met you in New York sometimes ago and based on your convey your message I knew that your Methodology was one very close to my ideas especially on crime. I remember growing-up as a young man in Dominica maybe every twenty-years I would hear a person get killed in Dominica. However, that’s not what it is know. Therefore, the death penalty must need to be a closer looked at and a stronger government law enforcement must also take a look at. Fore example the Government a loosing to many criminal cases. Therefore there must be a review of how to present murder case before the court. In my opinion if you intend to implement the death penalty you must first take a look at you case preparation, because it will become even harder to get a conviction of any capital cases. If you read my post e-mail me and we can have a conversation for further dialogue.
First sensebel thing coming from Blackmoor, and make a few examples
OMG……. Finally someone in government is uttering what I’ve been saying for years… DEATH PENALTY!!!!!! DEATH PENALTY!!!!! DEATH PENALTY!!!!!!!. Thank you minister Blackmore. I hope you suggest to the judicial system to make a public example of these cold blooded criminals. Public hanging or stoning is highly recommended. In that way you will be sending a message to these criminals that enough is enough. Way too many people have lost their lives because of these heartless murderers… Thank you again sir…
What are the alternatives to the death penalty for murder? Here are the problems.
(1) In some cases those who receive a life sentence do spend the remainder of their lives in prison.
(2) Some have murdered again in prison by taking the life of a fellow inmate or jail guard.
(3) Some have escaped and murdered again while they are out.
(4) Men doing life for murder are a bad influence on other prisoners who are in for lesser charges. Long term inmates teach their skills to younger prisoners. This is why those serving time for lesser crimes come out worse than when they went in.
(5) Men in prison for murder are often responsible for having drugs and weapons smuggled in. They are sometimes responsible for prison riots, and break outs.
(6) Nothing less than the death penalty for murder matches the crime.
Correction.
(2) prison guard. Not jail guard.
Hon. Blackmore,
I do not believe in the death penalty for these reasons:
1. we did not give life so man has no right to take another’s life. 2. All the EVIDENCE indicate, at all levels – locally, regionally and internationally – that the death penalty does NOT prevent crimes. 3. The person who carries out the job of the hangman, is he/she not also a murderer? 4. It is ALWAYS in times of crisis – a sudden increase in killings – that there is the call to resume hanging; similar to the calls in education circles for improved standards and 5. After 38 years of independence, we as a nation must find means, processes and initiatives to remedy our challenges without having to resort to the old practice of taking someone’s life. We claim to be a Christian community yet we conveniently forget the saying that “vengeance is mine” sayeth the lord.
HOTEP!
Death penalty should stay on the books
Pretenders, ,Stop lying to dominicans, Death penalty? Not under this regime , To hang themselves? LIARS they are
Let’s see how effective this will be. Some people even killing themselves. The threat of Death is no longer a scare when it takes 4 seconds to the point of criminal insanity.
There are two issues here:
(1). It is up to the judge to impose the death penalty. Only then can the state carry out that sentence. So if those who are convicted and sentenced to die, then he does not have to say a word. He just has to carry out the sentence.
(2) If he thinks having carrying out the death penalty will serve as a deterrent, he should think again. If that were the case, Texas and Florida would be free of homicides. We all know that is not the case in those jurisdictions.
To be Continued?????
I hope is not Blah! ! Blah! Blah! Mr Blackmore. This killing and chopping needles to stop. Give the chief of police the authority to rid Dominic’s from these menaces and you – government keep quiet when the police force is cleaning up. today is my son tomorrow could surely well be one of your – government ministers children. let’s take Dominica back to the quiet, law abiding country that we once were.