National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore has said investigations into disturbances which took place in Roseau recently are still ongoing and reports that they were completed are fake.

He spoke on the radio program Focus on Government and Development on Thursday night.

“We have requested and received assistance of four competent, well-accomplished investigators in the area of public order,” he said. “With the aspects of some breaking news, that is all fake. Investigations are still going on and the four investigators are still engaged.”

Recently, reports surfaced as “breaking news” alleging that the four investigators had finished their investigations, found no evidence of a coup during the disturbances and had left the island.

The report was allegedly from high-ranking police officers in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force.

Blackmoore said one has to ensure transparency and “an independent analysis of the fact and circumstances so that proper advice can be given to the police in Dominica and to ensure that there is no repeat of a similar situation in this country.”

He noted that person who are found wanting in the matter “will be dealt with appropriately in the spirit of the law.”

On the night of February 7, violence engulfed Roseau following a meeting organized by opposition parties, mainly the United Workers Party (UWP), in Dominica, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

The UWP has distanced itself from the disturbances saying it took place hours after the meeting was over.

However, Skerrit has said it was part of a plot to overthrow the government.

Three high-ranking members of the UWP and one member of the Dominica Freedom Party have been questioned by the police in the matter.

Only Claudius Sanford, a former UWP Deputy Leader and Senator, was charged with obstruction.