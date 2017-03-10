Blackmoore says investigations into Roseau disturbances still ongoingDominica News Online - Friday, March 10th, 2017 at 10:54 AM
National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore has said investigations into disturbances which took place in Roseau recently are still ongoing and reports that they were completed are fake.
He spoke on the radio program Focus on Government and Development on Thursday night.
“We have requested and received assistance of four competent, well-accomplished investigators in the area of public order,” he said. “With the aspects of some breaking news, that is all fake. Investigations are still going on and the four investigators are still engaged.”
Recently, reports surfaced as “breaking news” alleging that the four investigators had finished their investigations, found no evidence of a coup during the disturbances and had left the island.
The report was allegedly from high-ranking police officers in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force.
Blackmoore said one has to ensure transparency and “an independent analysis of the fact and circumstances so that proper advice can be given to the police in Dominica and to ensure that there is no repeat of a similar situation in this country.”
He noted that person who are found wanting in the matter “will be dealt with appropriately in the spirit of the law.”
On the night of February 7, violence engulfed Roseau following a meeting organized by opposition parties, mainly the United Workers Party (UWP), in Dominica, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
The UWP has distanced itself from the disturbances saying it took place hours after the meeting was over.
However, Skerrit has said it was part of a plot to overthrow the government.
Three high-ranking members of the UWP and one member of the Dominica Freedom Party have been questioned by the police in the matter.
Only Claudius Sanford, a former UWP Deputy Leader and Senator, was charged with obstruction.
5 Comments
Which political leader or supporter are you planning to target now Blackmoore? What is good for the goose is good for the gander..remember the sea shore is never far for everyone of us.
Blackmore, behave yourself and tell Skerrit to leave my country leadership to those who are able and care for country. Skerrit is trying hard to be like IDI AMIN of Uganda but we will not allow it. Dominicans should watch the movie :the last king of scotland to get an idea”. While parts of the movie is fictional, it shows how people like you and Skerrit think but be warned we the people want you all out of office immediately. Run Blacky run while you can . STOP chokaying poopoo.
Always Assertive!
What is the precise terms of reference of this investigation or inquiry? Is it into the causes and consequences of the “riot” or at an attempted ” overthrow plot” ?
Its strange that a stalled truck with speakers attempted an overthrow of a government,and the entire country does not even bother to discuss that..Is it that the wicked DLP regime consists largely of inveterate LIARS?One thing that is not lie,is the fact that MONFARED was dodging the authorities at Morne Daniel,Dominica…A corrupt DLP government.A CORRUPT COUNTRY.
Blah blah and nothing will be found,you all are a bunch of wasted refuse,