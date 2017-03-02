Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore is of the belief that anyone found with an illegal firearm, especially used to commit a crime, should be sent to jail for a “very long” period of time upon conviction.

He also said that he has a plan to rid the island’s streets of illegal guns.

“I strongly believe anyone who is found with an illegal firearm, especially when that firearm is used to commit a crime, upon conviction, should automatically go to jail for a very long period of time,” Blackmoore said in a statement just after Carnival celebrations ended in Dominica.

The police have reported two shooting incidents just after Carnival ended. One incident took place in Roseau and the other in Grand Bay. Both incidents left their victims hospitalized.

He said violence, “especially gun violence must be stamped out.”

Blackmoore revealed that he has a plan for tackling gun violence in Dominica.

“I have requested and received a plan from the police to rid our streets from illegal firearms. The possibility of further strengthening of our laws is something that has to be given serious consideration,” he stated.

Two police officers were injured during Carnival Monday and Blackmoore said they are home and are recovering well.

“Let us wish them well,” he noted.

He had a strong message for those who attack policemen.

“Police officers have the authority in law to use reasonable force during the execution of their duties,” he stated. “So please desist from attacking the police.”

Meantime; on behalf of the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, he commended the Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon and the men and women of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force for what he said was “an exceptional display of service to country and commitment to the job during the Carnival season, in particular, the two days of street jump-up.”

“Police officers were seen and felt all over the City,” he stated.

Blackmoore also commended the general public who he said, “conducted themselves well.”