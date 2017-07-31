Body found in Roseau marketDominica News Online - Monday, July 31st, 2017 at 9:04 AM
Dominica News Online can confirm that a body was discovered in the Roseau Market.
The discovery was made on the morning of Sunday, July 30th.
The police say the body was found lying on a table and no foul play has been suspected. The identity of the person remains unknown at this time.
The police have promised an official statement on the matter.
My assumption is that there is a serial killer still roaming the streets of Roseau, while the mentally ill gravity is housed at the state prison. More in depth investigation need to be executed by the law enforcement of Dominica to bring these murders to justice. You may like it or not, I do believe that surveillance cameras around the city may be of good help in solving these very troubling habits.
Gravity inside …hym
Weh papa! Here we go again!
hmmmphh gravity stock farm right?
I am certain that Gravity is on remand……….
May he sleep well. May have been a ‘nobody’ in high society but these ‘street people ‘ left their mark on Dominica’s culture. Condolences to him.
Again! Father God have mercy on your children.
Condolence to family of the person found dead at market.
Hoping the Health Authority knows that the table the body was found have to be removed and never be used in the market again. If continued to be used there will be an outbreak of sickness and death as body fluids from body leak out unto table and seep into the cracks of the table. Just giving a wise advice.
Just don’t mention Gravity, bon!
Gravity wbere are you? You must be a ghost! Oh? No foul play? You locked up? Lucky you
A game that put cameras there