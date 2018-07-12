The Police are investigating the discovery of the lifeless body of a male individual on Thursday 12th July 2018 at 10 am at Macoucherie in the vicinity of the broken bridge.

The body was identified by Stephen Isidore as that of David Isidore ( age not yet verified) who was reported as missing on the 4th of July 2018, to the St. Joseph Police

Searches were conducted by police officers but to no avail.

At the time of discovery, the body of David Isidore was in an advanced stage of decomposition. David was pronounced dead by the District Medical Doctor and transported to the Gentle Rest Funeral Home.