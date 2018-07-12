UPDATE: Body found near Macoucherie BridgeDominica News Online - Thursday, July 12th, 2018 at 5:14 PM
The Police are investigating the discovery of the lifeless body of a male individual on Thursday 12th July 2018 at 10 am at Macoucherie in the vicinity of the broken bridge.
The body was identified by Stephen Isidore as that of David Isidore ( age not yet verified) who was reported as missing on the 4th of July 2018, to the St. Joseph Police
Searches were conducted by police officers but to no avail.
At the time of discovery, the body of David Isidore was in an advanced stage of decomposition. David was pronounced dead by the District Medical Doctor and transported to the Gentle Rest Funeral Home.
Heart-felt condolences to the family of the fallen. May your inner strength sustain you in your time of unbearable emotional distress. I fervently hope that the soul of the dearly departed will rest in everlasting peace.
Every time there is an election in the air in Dominica these sudden deaths occur on a more regular basis. My people it is time we wake up to realize that these deaths are not simple but the works of planned groups and people who work to remain in power. Sacrificial lambs.
Truth
What is wrong with you people? Please educate yourself or at least sound educated. You will give people the impression that every Dominican is as idiotic as you. Please do not do that it is very unattractive or maybe as an educated Dominican I need to refrain from reading any comments posted
Again? Again? Lord, what have skerit done to our country? Have you realized the prime minister never make any statement pertaining to these incidents? Why skerit ?why?
EVERYTHING is Skerritt fault huh…smh. Y even someones death must turn to politics? And departments are assigned for a reason. Is not skerritt job to come make a statement on every death that takes place. When you find a country leader that does that, let us know.
Dread everything that happens in a country revolves around politics, whether people eat, go to war, starve all depends on the precedence the government sets.
Mr Carbon ,why not set up a special team to find out what’s going on sir? Blackmore stop looking even in garbage bin for votes sir,what Are you doing?This is scary!
% get a life, go to Your Marigot constituence and help them. There isn’t anyone as heartless and canaving as you. A person has lost a love one and you are inducing your political rethrotic in there, how shamefull %. May the grieving families find comfort.
Admin
How does “Say What” know who ” %” is?
Isn’t anonymity preserved on this site?
ADMIN: The user is likely making a taunting guess. If this user somehow does know it wouldn’t be from this site.
Allu start back again? Bodies popping up indefinitely…
Another one? what’s going on