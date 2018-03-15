Body of Portsmouth man fished out of seaDominica News Online - Thursday, March 15th, 2018 at 9:39 AM
The police are investigating the cause of death of a Portsmouth man whose body was fished out of the Caribbean Sea.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, identified the man as Andrew Cassey.
According to Jno Baptiste, it was reported to the police that two men left Portsmouth on a small fishing vessel on March 8, 2018.
“The vessel they occupied capsized outside of Portsmouth,” he said. “One of the occupants, James Panthier managed to swim safely to shore and reported the incident.”
He stated that searches to find the other man proved futile.
“On the 11th of March, 2018, a cruise vessel, MV Seacloud sighted a lifeless body in the Caribbean Sea and contact was made with the Marine Unit,” Jno Baptiste said. “The lifeless body was fished out of the sea and brought to shore.”
He said the body was identified as Andrew Cassey of Portsmouth and it was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
A coroner’s inquest has since been convened and investigations are ongoing.
4 Comments
Monkey my partna..rip ..and he was on a skiff (dingy)fiberglass going to the big boat .the big boat went a drift so while searching for the big boat standing up looking an puzzled a wave flip the skiff.he was fully dressed couldn’t fight the wind..no fishermen. Crew on cargo boat
Profound sympathy to the relatives of the deceased. Fishing can be a tough and risky business. I wish to urge all fishermen to be well prepared for any eventuality before leaving shore. Ensure that you have at least a communication device and life jackets.
Sad that in 2018 we are still losing our fishers for lack of a life jacket. My condolence to his family.
OMG! First comment here. Andrew, so sad my brother Roselyn Brother lived west of the Portsmouth St. John’s School, I was just a few nights ago talking about his family who first lived at the end of the road after Ma Ben house (Urban/Jennifer Mother) . Feeling so sad, know this kid quite well always adventurous and playful and a good fellow. They eventually moved to the St. John’s School area in the early ’80’s. Roselyn and family please accept our deepest condolences at this time to your family, may you all find peace and comfort in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. May his soul rest in eternal and perpetual peace. RIP Andrew my friend.