The police are investigating the cause of death of a Portsmouth man whose body was fished out of the Caribbean Sea.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, identified the man as Andrew Cassey.

According to Jno Baptiste, it was reported to the police that two men left Portsmouth on a small fishing vessel on March 8, 2018.

“The vessel they occupied capsized outside of Portsmouth,” he said. “One of the occupants, James Panthier managed to swim safely to shore and reported the incident.”

He stated that searches to find the other man proved futile.

“On the 11th of March, 2018, a cruise vessel, MV Seacloud sighted a lifeless body in the Caribbean Sea and contact was made with the Marine Unit,” Jno Baptiste said. “The lifeless body was fished out of the sea and brought to shore.”

He said the body was identified as Andrew Cassey of Portsmouth and it was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

A coroner’s inquest has since been convened and investigations are ongoing.