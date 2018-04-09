The CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force and the Ministry of National Security has commenced a five-day training workshop for CARICOM Border Security officers at the national level.

The workshop started on Monday, April 9 at the Flamboyant Hotel and is funded by the European Development Fund.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Superintendent Richmond Valentine said that: “It is imperative that border security officers are equipped with the required knowledge and skills to prevent or detect actions by individuals which have the potential to threaten national security.”

He noted that the advancement in technology provides for the use of different systems or protocols that will enhance a country’s ability to secure its borders.

Valentine said that individuals with criminal minds continuously examine the various measures that are in place at different levels with the sole intention to manipulate them for personal gain.

“There must be continued surveillance and high level of alertness by law enforcement officers so that suspicious persons or activity can be detected very early to allow for timely intervention,” said Valentine.

He further stated that an effective border security system is an absolute necessity as criminals continue to exploit avenues to commit crime and avoid detection.

Meantime, Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore said that: “What I have seen over the years is that you are very good at interdiction especially as it relates to the possession of cocaine … I am very much concerned about that.”

Blackmoore said that law enforcement needs to improve in securing convictions on individuals who bring in illegal items.

“At the court level we need to do better in securing convictions, it means therefore while it is important for you to properly interrogate people it is also equally important or even more important in the preparation of the case file,” he stated.

He noted in order to secure convictions officers must first improve the manner in which they record statements.

“We have to hurt those bandits and criminals especially those who trafficking cocaine and illegal firearms and we have to also understand what is happening today of which I am very much concerned about is the cross-fertilization of crimes persons who are actually engaged in cocaine trafficking are the very same ones who are engaged in the transportation of illegal firearms,” said Blackmoore.

Dominica is the last country among the CARICOM member states to have this training as the previous date was postponed due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.