The boyfriend of a Dominican murdered in Trinidad has confessed to the crime, the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday is reporting.

According to the newspaper, the 24-year-old man has confessed to police that he slit the throat of Chriss Brewster who he had been dating for one month.

He also reportedly confessed to setting her apartment on fire before fleeing the scene.

The newspaper also reported that the suspect became enraged when he saw Brewster, 30, in the company of her ex-boyfriend on Monday night and waited until the ex-boyfriend left the scene. He then ambushed Brewster at the apartment, slit her throat from ear to ear after he accused her of infidelity.

He then set the apartment on fire.

Brewster’s remains were found in her apartment home on the ground floor of a two-storey house in Maracas/St Joseph on Monday night. Police also found the charred remains of Peter Felix, 88, who owned the house and was Brewster’s landlord.

An autopsy showed that he died of asphyxia consistent with smoke inhalation, according to the Newsday.

CLICK HERE TO READ STORY FROM THE NEWSDAY