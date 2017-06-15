BREAKING NEWS: Burglary at Muslim StoreDominica News Online - Thursday, June 15th, 2017 at 8:55 AM
Police are presently investigating a major burglary at the Muslim Store, also known as Universal Elegance, located on the Bay Front in Roseau.
DNO understands that a significant portion of jewelry was stolen at the establishment.
The exact time the incident took place is unknown but according to the information received by DNO, the perpetrators entered the store after breaking through Digicel’s office, which is located in the same building.
On Thursday morning, employees at the store were tight-lipped on the matter but DNO was told that a large portion of gold jewelry was stolen as well as a number of watches.
On Thursday morning the police were still on the scene.
DNO is following this developing story and will publish information as it becomes available.
