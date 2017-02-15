BREAKING NEWS: Claudius Sanford released, charged with obstructionDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 4:07 PM
Former Deputy Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) was released on Wednesday afternoon after he was charged with obstruction.
He was taken into custody on Wednesday morning as the police investigate disturbances and violence in Roseau on the night of February 7.
He is expected to appear in court in April for trial.
He is the second high-profile member of the UWP to be questioned by the police in the matter.
Thomson Fontaine was arrested last Sunday but released without charge.
More info later.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
26 Comments
POLITICAL HARRASSMENT….All efforts must be made to spread the word to the world..Caricom,WashingtonPost,CBS,ALGAZEERA,CNN,BBC,,,etc!!!
I guess carnival time when the truck stall around a corner and one person on the truck making noise he wil be arrested and charged to with obstruction lol….look jokes in a country r.i.p dca
I am so disappointed with Skerrit. He had me telling my friends that the police has to pick up the top boys of the UWP/DFP, one by one. I mean, where is the intelligence that told Skerrit about UWP-DFP plans of the alleged coup? Are the people, who provided the ironclad intelligence that Skerrit had so brazenly and convincingly come on National radio to announce it, hiding; are they afraid now to talk? I mean by now I expected some arrest; not in for questioning and released on unrelated to overthrowing the gov’t charges. That’s is absolutely ridiculous, embarrassing to the DLP and the Police and wow, I am throwing in the towel.. I give up…I am switching sides…..my heart cannot take more of Skerrit and the police state he wants to create in Dominica.
BLUF: (Bottom Line Up Front)
I went to DGS & I remembered getting a big yellow report card(BOOK) in there it listed from term to term and year to year my progress or lack there of. So Here is a report card and you tell me who it belongs to:
1. The Infrastructure is at the worst it has been in over 40 years
2. Management skills below standards and is evident in the departure of cruise ships from port-call to the island
3. Trust worthiness is non existent-& evident in lack of transparency and the people in close contact with
4. Leadership qualities is indicative of “the age of kings” the ruler don’t care what the people have to say and dissent is met by arrest and incarceration.
5. More and more produce is imported than what is produced on the island with such fertile soil.
6. The levels of government employees far outweigh the rest of the working-class citizens who show support for their master even in the face of irrefutable facts.
6. Has no clue of the peoples pulse
YR…
ok, make him pay also
If ignorance was horses….all Dominicans would be riding…
missy
what they expect
bondire so dominica come there nah. but where i be there nah haiti man.
Sanford,
We need to talk. Skerrit must go!!!
that’s the way heroes are made and born. skerrit are thrusting you all into greatness
Do ur job officer.
Go down to town people, go down to Roseau; if you’re listening to me from overseas, get your family members to Roseau,” Linton urged supporters.
Opposition Leader called on supporters to show their concern by going to the Police Station, is this guy not thinking, or is he crazy? By calling people to police headquarters, he is asking for trouble once again just on the hills of what happened last week . Is Linton that foolish?
Thanks to all the supporters who showed up at Police headquarters today. I want to say that it is these seemingly small actions that lead to the grand victory . Sanford I am very upset that you had to be harassed in that way , but happy that you were released.
The pressure on Skerrit to go will continue.
They need to send some police officers to Trinidad and Jamaica even St. Lucia. They have no work to do. Let them get some real work and do some real crime fighting.
That is to show u how Dominica sweet no crime.
At the damn port for allu to go n protest for the cost of custom duty to go down wii, so the country can be even sweeter.
who else are they going to charge? it is becoming a joke now. it is not showing who is boss, it is showing that the country is filled with jokers, puppets, puppet masters. Only time will tell. I am for neither side. I am just watching from the sidelines. It’s amusing and entertaining.
Claudius you will be vindicated
Obstruction of WHAT, precisely? Arrest? Street? Traffic????? And with all the videos around why is it only Leadership being picked up at insane times in the AM??
I’ve heard about distraction and politically-motivated harassment, but I mean come on! All this but they police nor press could not have mentioned ONE thing about an international mega-criminal in our midst.
Was Ali Reza Monfared ever brought in for questioning? Were any of the passport agents brought in to determine if they are following all of the so-called STELLAR due diligence.
You guys are worse than the slave masters that preceeded you! And somehow you expect a nation to thrive admist all this.
We want a Commission of Inquiry into our CBI program!
We want a list of ALL diplomatic passport holders!
We want a list of ALL passport agents!
We want an investigation into the PM’s “intelligence” of a coup!
It would be great if the police investigatd the members of parliament and cabinet involved with sexual abuse last year as quickly as these disturbances. Real crime needs to be solved and real criminals brought to justice.
DNO, can your investigative journalists find out whether the unarmed DUMP TRUCK – that was supposed to have started the alleged overthrow of Roosevelt – has been brought in for questioning as yet.
After all, they can always tow the Dump Truck into the police vehicle garage and question the Dump Truck there.
lol
So the 30minutes speech by Skerrit accusing the leadership of UWP and DFP of attempting to overthrow his government with a stalled music truck is now OBSTRUCTION!!!That’s why when I first heard this nonsense, I described it as a blatant LIE from the pit of hell..IN THE MEANTIME WE SHALL not be muzzled..We are continuing to tslk about MONFARED!
Skerrit must gooooooooooop
cant stop the movement ::::
What a farce one can see that the Police have a duty to perform but it is a little top heavy to say the least 3am knock on the door only released after many hours my God one can not say it is a police state but they are hogtied by Skerrit of that there is no doubt how many more are to be arrested that is the question will it be evrery single person who turned upat the rally the way it appears to going is indicitive of that, I agree calmness is good but opression is not good at all.
One must assume all the serious crimes have been solved in DA.