A man who was charged with murder was freed by the High Court on Friday morning.

Vivian Charles was charged with the murder of Richard Roy Lazarus of Trafalgar on February 18, 2013.

He was freed since the matter was done via paper committal and his attorney did not get an opportunity to cross-examine the pathologist who is out of state and is terminally ill.

Charles has been in custody for the last four years and was represented by Wayne Norde.

Lazarus’ body was, discovered about 30 feet in the bushes from the main road at Providence, in the vicinity of Lauda at about 3:00 pm on February 13th, 2013. There were multiple injuries on the body when it was found.

Charles was arrested and charged soon after that.

