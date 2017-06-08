BREAKING NEWS: Court rules in favor of DFA in tragic accidentDominica News Online - Thursday, June 8th, 2017 at 12:23 PM
The High Court in Dominica moments ago dismissed a civil lawsuit filed Corinthia Jno Hope, the mother of the late national footballer, Norran Jno Hope.
Jno Hope lost his life in April 2013, when the vehicle his was traveling in, plunged into a chasm that developed on the Pont Casse main road due to heavy rains.
His mother sued the Dominica Football Association (DFA) three years after that tragic accident, which also claimed the life of national coach Kirt Hector.
Through her lawyer, David Bruney, Corinthia John Hope, in her statement of claim, says the DFA “by its representative arranged for the said Norran Corey Jno Hope to be transported from La Plaine to Roseau aboard the motor vehicle of national coach Anthony Kurt Hector.”
It went on to say, “The Defendant by its representatives failed to ensure that the said vehicle was subject to a fully comprehensive policy of insurance which was necessary for the protection and safety of the said Norran Corey Jno Hope during such transportation.”
But a Master of the High Court has dismissed the claim.
Gina Dyer Munro from the chambers of Dyer & Dyer represented the DFA.
More details coming up.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
The association should take responsibility becasue the woman’s son was asked by the DFA to travel at that time in that weather for the purpose of performing on behalf of the DFA.
The organization due to its own ignorance or lack of knowledgeable leadership did/does not have the forthwith all to establish proper safety guidelines for its members.
Every national organization should offer some form of auto/life insurance for its members policemen, firemen, Nurses, bus drivers, teachers. The insurance companies in the interest of its customers should proactively offer discounted rates to collective members of national organizations and those serving the national interest to ensure that the loss of a loved one in an accident (without foul play) compensates in some way financially, academically or through some professional services addresses some of the needs of the immediate spouse, parents or children of the deceased.
Oh my.
This again shows that we should never take anything and anybody for granted. We need to be extremely careful and thorough at all time and in all things.
Much could be said about this for and against both parties, but this episode highlights out state of professionalism, maturity and advancement.
This still aches my heart. I still feel the DFA should arrange some compensation for her loss. Hold strong Corinthia
wicked
Poor lady, I wonder who put her up to this useless lawsuit.