The High Court in Dominica moments ago dismissed a civil lawsuit filed Corinthia Jno Hope, the mother of the late national footballer, Norran Jno Hope.

Jno Hope lost his life in April 2013, when the vehicle his was traveling in, plunged into a chasm that developed on the Pont Casse main road due to heavy rains.

His mother sued the Dominica Football Association (DFA) three years after that tragic accident, which also claimed the life of national coach Kirt Hector.

Through her lawyer, David Bruney, Corinthia John Hope, in her statement of claim, says the DFA “by its representative arranged for the said Norran Corey Jno Hope to be transported from La Plaine to Roseau aboard the motor vehicle of national coach Anthony Kurt Hector.”

It went on to say, “The Defendant by its representatives failed to ensure that the said vehicle was subject to a fully comprehensive policy of insurance which was necessary for the protection and safety of the said Norran Corey Jno Hope during such transportation.”

But a Master of the High Court has dismissed the claim.

Gina Dyer Munro from the chambers of Dyer & Dyer represented the DFA.

