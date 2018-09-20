Demonstrators gathered out the High Court in Roseau on Wednesday to protest an appearance in court by Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, MP for Roseau South, Joshua Francis and others.

DNO understands that the men were being taken to court on alleged obstruction of justice in relation to public disturbances which took place in Roseau in February 2017.

DNO was told the charge was to be read to them.

The demonstrators, some of whom were shouting ‘Skerrit must go,’ were closely monitored by police some of whom were dressed in military fatigues and armed with high powered weapons.

The disturbances took place following a public meeting by the United Workers Party and others near the Financial Center in Roseau.

In its wake, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit accused the United Workers Party and the Dominica Freedom Party of attempting to overthrow his government.

The United Workers Party has distanced itself from the events saying they took place hours after the meeting had ended.

More info will be provided as it becomes available.