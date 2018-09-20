BREAKING NEWS: Demonstrators protest court appearance of Linton, FrancisDominica News Online - Thursday, September 20th, 2018 at 2:07 PM
Demonstrators gathered out the High Court in Roseau on Wednesday to protest an appearance in court by Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, MP for Roseau South, Joshua Francis and others.
DNO understands that the men were being taken to court on alleged obstruction of justice in relation to public disturbances which took place in Roseau in February 2017.
DNO was told the charge was to be read to them.
The demonstrators, some of whom were shouting ‘Skerrit must go,’ were closely monitored by police some of whom were dressed in military fatigues and armed with high powered weapons.
The disturbances took place following a public meeting by the United Workers Party and others near the Financial Center in Roseau.
In its wake, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit accused the United Workers Party and the Dominica Freedom Party of attempting to overthrow his government.
The United Workers Party has distanced itself from the events saying they took place hours after the meeting had ended.
More info will be provided as it becomes available.
9 Comments
Open fire on of them stupid @55 that there Skerrit must go. Where he going. He have place to go. Skerrit not moving unless he READYYYYYY.
I am afraid that these charges may be used to secure convictions of opposition members in the knowledge that such judgement would disqualify said members from standing as candidates of parliament. To paraphrase the Speaker of the House, I do not want to impugn the ruling party of improper motives and I hope my unease is without foundation.
Is Joseph Isaac making a court appearance too? If not, this is a KANGAROO Court and really starts the beginning of the end for Skerrit.
Skerrit is losing the election,so he is dead scared!!!!!This Isaac is in the bosom of the DLP liars! Skerrit is really an idiot and simpleton to accuse the Patriots of attempting to overthrow his government.Didn’t the Caricom investigators laughed at the buffoon,and tell him that there was no coup?How much did he pay them,?Hope one day he is forced to return this money to the treasury.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
So wat about Isaac? Why he not arrested too?
Skerritt’s trial date will come as sure as the sun rises in the morning. He brought in a Caricom investigator who wrote a report on the situation and the country doesn’t have a clue what’s in that report. Skerritt, the evil that men di will haunt them, my twist on Shakespear
This means that Skerrit and his MISLEADERS are running scared…They are losing the election. More votes for all UWP candidates.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy be Skerrit Must Go Now
What is Joseph Issac saying?. Has he been brought to court,?
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
This intimidation of opposition politicians has to stop. It’s time to take to the streets and force this dictator to go!
Every protest Skerrit trying to intimidate people..aren’t those the Chinese ambulances ?..hmmm..
Anyhow more and more Dominicans can see the mal intentions of this Gov’t because more are feeling the squeeze more and more..
Black Politicians need to put it through their thick skulls that Kingdoms rise and fall but none last forever. Your day of reckoning soon come.