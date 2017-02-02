BREAKING NEWS: Dr. Sam Christian charged, granted bailDominica News Online - Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 3:41 PM
Dr. Sam Christian, who was detained by the police on Thursday morning, has been charged.
He was charged a short while ago, DNO has been informed.
According to the complaint, Dr. Christian “unlawfully incite to burn the down the Parliament of the Commonwealth of Dominica” at a public meeting held at Peebles Park.
The complaint said he stated the following, “You must stand strong and stand with dignity for the Dominican people. We must stand with dignity. Don’t take any kind of crap from the speaker of the house. We know that this parliament was burnt down before and if the parliament continues to operate this way ladies and gentlemen it will be burnt down again by the people of Dominica. We have to stand strong. When duty calls for danger be never lacking near. Ladies and gentlemen today is the day we have to stand up, we have to stand up for our freedom. Ladies and gentlemen we have to stop the rot right now. Stand up, stand up Dominica.”
He appeared in court on Thursday afternoon and was granted bail in the sum of $20,000. Annette St. Hilaire stood as surety.
Preliminary Inquiry is set for June 9, 2017.
Dr. Christian is represented by Joshua Francis and law firm Dyer and Dyer.
Distraction , distraction distraction . Statue of limitation on this matter has passed.
Now i am afraid to Whatsapp and talk. I need to move to a communist country because Dominica is no different. Time will tell. Candles will keep on burning!
I am calling on CARICOM to act now and tell Skeritt that he cannot suppress the voice of the opposition. We will not give up until the people of Dominica are free.
This was totally uncalled for………………………………….God doesn’t like ugly.
Them boys are running scared.
First they came for the Socialists, and I did not soeak because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the Trade Unionists and I did not soeak because I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not soeak because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me. (Niemoller)
Today they came for the doctor. Who will they come for tomorrow?
Didn’t Skerrit call upon his ideologues to call UWPites TRAITOR at the cemetry,TRAITOR at the supermarket,TRAITOR on the plane,TRAITOR even in their cars?This two tier of justice is frighteningly bad for Dominica..Is it to cause us to forget theMonfarred matter.Are there more Monfarreds to be heard of SOON,SOON,SOON?I shall never stop talking about Monfarred !
Cannot get Gabriel, so go after Sam?
So since the police seeing on one side only, can we get private c……..actions against Skerrit for inciting violence against UWP supporter ( call them traitor when you see them even at a funeral)
When Duty Calls!
Let courage rise with danger, and strength to strength oppose. Ye dare not trust your majority MPs. Put on the Patriotic armour, and watch unto prayer, when duty calls, or danger, be never wanting there. Stand up, Domnijen, Stand up and be counted.
Is this a smoke screen to distract away from the mounting pressure which is on the horizon in connection with Mr. Monfared? Or is it a distraction on the mounting pressure the banks face concerning certain interesting accounts?
Something in the air she sings….we wait…..NOT DISTRACTED…MORE FOCUSED.
Sam, the question is did you or did you not utter those words? If you did you are in serious trouble as the video says it all. My question is why it took so long for action to be taken?
The world is watching and will be invited to intervene in Dominica if this sort of illegal actions do not stop immediately. We do not want another Haiti on our hands
What is wrong for Sam should be wrong for Tony who said on Kairi Thomson should be slapped; If the people vote UWP the blood of the nation will be on their hands-Roosrvelt Skerrit. Lennox Lawrence quoted ” hunt them down lime Obama do to Alqueda ”
Whst a country
Is Skeritt in Dominica or is he aware of what is happening at police headquarters. The Government just spent thousands of dollars to improve carnival and at the eve of the opening of the carnival season, when hundreds of Dominicans are expecting to travel to Dominica for the celebrations, he is allow his police to take that kind of action. Right or wrong, the timing is wrong. I am sure a number of Dominicans and possibly foreigners might not want to come to Dominica because of the possible retaliation of those who love the Doctor or is in sympathy with the opposition. If that is Tony’s advice, this guy really want to see your downfall.
When you all out of options and you’re panicking you act foolish!!
Political harassment!!