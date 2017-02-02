Dr. Sam Christian, who was detained by the police on Thursday morning, has been charged.

He was charged a short while ago, DNO has been informed.

According to the complaint, Dr. Christian “unlawfully incite to burn the down the Parliament of the Commonwealth of Dominica” at a public meeting held at Peebles Park.

The complaint said he stated the following, “You must stand strong and stand with dignity for the Dominican people. We must stand with dignity. Don’t take any kind of crap from the speaker of the house. We know that this parliament was burnt down before and if the parliament continues to operate this way ladies and gentlemen it will be burnt down again by the people of Dominica. We have to stand strong. When duty calls for danger be never lacking near. Ladies and gentlemen today is the day we have to stand up, we have to stand up for our freedom. Ladies and gentlemen we have to stop the rot right now. Stand up, stand up Dominica.”

He appeared in court on Thursday afternoon and was granted bail in the sum of $20,000. Annette St. Hilaire stood as surety.

Preliminary Inquiry is set for June 9, 2017.

Dr. Christian is represented by Joshua Francis and law firm Dyer and Dyer.