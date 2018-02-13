Four people were shot on Tuesday evening in Wesley, DNO has been informed.

Police sources told DNO that one man is in critical condition. He was shot in the right rib, neck and head. He has been taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital.

The other three people did not suffer serious injuries, according to sources.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police sources the shooting took place in an area called ‘Gulf.’

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.