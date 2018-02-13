BREAKING NEWS: Four people shot in WesleyDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 13th, 2018 at 10:19 PM
Four people were shot on Tuesday evening in Wesley, DNO has been informed.
Police sources told DNO that one man is in critical condition. He was shot in the right rib, neck and head. He has been taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital.
The other three people did not suffer serious injuries, according to sources.
One man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
According to the police sources the shooting took place in an area called ‘Gulf.’
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
DNO
Do you believe that Dominica finit bat?
😰😫🙏
I think that satan has been unleashed on Dominica, as I no longer recognise my beloved homeland.
Maria did not appear to have done much by way of having folks ask themselves a question….
These shootings are signs of things to come if the gun violence isn’t brought under control. Dominicans better wake up to the dangers now and work with the police to deal with this threat to innocent lives. Take a look at what is happening in some of the other Caribbean countries with guns, drugs, prostitution and other forms of criminal activities, to see what can happen in Dominica.
Admin, try to get the names of the victims, and the name of the perpetrator, and have them publish. I am surprise that there is a place called “Gulf” in Wesley, in my day in our village no such place existed!
There were no hardened criminals walking around the place; only a few rum-drinking fists fights; nevertheless, over the years Wesley has evolved into the killing field of Dominica, it seems to become the rape and murder capital of the island!
That is a sad and nasty thing to happen in a village where every one residing there are certain to be biologically related; I would not be surprise if the involved are all related.