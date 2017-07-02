BREAKING NEWS: ‘Gravity’ charged with murder for third timeDominica News Online - Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 at 9:43 PM
The Police have charged Patrickson Moses, also known as ‘Gravity,’ of Kingshill for the 2011 death of Henry ‘Wassinpac’ Raphael.
Raphael’s lifeless body was discovered at New Town on April 17, 2011, and police began investigating the matter.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said the investigation has concluded and ‘Gravity’ was charged with murder in the matter on Friday, June 30.
This is the third murder charge preferred against ‘Gravity.’
On Wednesday, June 28, he was charged with the murder of Flavian Bellot, whose lifeless body was discovered on May 18th, 2017, on the River Bank in Roseau, in the vicinity of an area locally known as ‘Washington’ at around 4:00 am.
On Monday, June 26, he was charged with murder for the death of Anderson ‘Andy’ Carbon.
Carbon’s body was discovered on the sea defense wall at the Bay Front in Roseau at around 4:00 am on Friday, June 23.
‘Gravity,’ a vagrant, is well known on the streets of Roseau.
